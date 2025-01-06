Aytu BioPharma, Inc: Aytu BioPharma to Participate in the Lytham Partners 2025 Investor Healthcare Summit on January 13, 2025

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / January 6, 2025 / Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (the "Company" or "Aytu") (Nasdaq:AYTU), a pharmaceutical company focused on commercializing novel therapeutics, today announced that CEO, Josh Disbrow, will participate in a webcasted fireside chat at the Lytham Partners 2025 Investor Healthcare Summit, taking place virtually on Monday, January 13, 2025.

The fireside chat will take place at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Monday, January 13, 2025. The webcast can be accessed by visiting the conference home page at https://lythampartners.com/health2025/ or directly at https://lythampartners.com/health2025/aytu. A replay of the fireside chat will also be available through same links.

1x1 investor meetings will be available after the event upon request by contacting your Lytham representative at 1x1@lythampartners.com.

Mr. Disbrow will discuss the Company's plans for 2025. Topics are expected to include the impact of Aytu's successful, multi-year, strategic realignment to focus on its profitable prescription pharmaceutical business and leveraging Aytu's unique capabilities of the now streamlined organization. These changes should allow for growing the Company's novel, commercialized prescription therapeutics, while also driving cash flow and profitability. Further, Mr. Disbrow is expected to discuss how RxConnect, Aytu's proprietary, best-in-class patient access program, enables affordable, predictable, hassle-free patient access to Aytu Rx products and enables integration of additional in-licensed or acquired products, which the Company is pursuing.

About Aytu BioPharma, Inc.

Aytu is a pharmaceutical company focused on commercializing novel therapeutics. The Company's prescription products include Adzenys XR-ODT® (amphetamine) extended-release orally disintegrating tablets (see Full Prescribing Information, including Boxed WARNING) and Cotempla XR-ODT® (methylphenidate) extended-release orally disintegrating tablets (see Full Prescribing Information, including Boxed WARNING) for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), Karbinal® ER (carbinoxamine maleate), an extended-release antihistamine suspension indicated to treat numerous allergic conditions, and Poly-Vi-Flor® and Tri-Vi-Flor®, two complementary fluoride-based prescription vitamin product lines available in various formulations for infants and children with fluoride deficiency. To learn more, please visit aytubio.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended ("Securities Act"), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended ("Exchange Act"). All statements, other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally written in the future tense and/or are preceded by words such as "may," "will," "should," "forecast," "could," "expect," "suggest," "believe," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," or similar words, or the negatives of such terms or other variations on such terms or comparable terminology. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this presentation, are forward-looking statements. These statements are predictions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual events or results to differ materially. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, risks associated with: the Company's overall financial and operational performance, potential adverse changes to the Company's financial position or our business, the results of operations, strategy and plans, changes in capital markets and the ability of the Company to finance operations in the manner expected, risks relating to gaining market acceptance of our products, our partners performing their required activities, our anticipated future cash position, regulatory and compliance challenges and future events under current and potential future collaborations. We also refer you to (i) the risks described in "Risk Factors" in Part I, Item 1A of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and in the other reports and documents it files with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.?

Contacts for Investors

Ryan Selhorn, Chief Financial Officer

Aytu BioPharma, Inc.

rselhorn@aytubio.com

Robert Blum or Roger Weiss

Lytham Partners

aytu@lythampartners.com

SOURCE: Aytu BioPharma, Inc

