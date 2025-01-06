Chronosphere Recognized as a Strong Performer in 2024 Gartner Peer Insights "Voice of the Customer" Report

Chronosphere has highest overall rating in report on Observability Platforms, tied with two other vendors

Chronosphere , the observability platform built for control, today announced it was named a Strong Performer in the 2024 Gartner Peer Insights "Voice of the Customer" report for Observability Platforms. Based on aggregated reviews from users and decision-makers, the report showed that Chronosphere has the highest overall rating, tied with two other vendors, with an average score of 4.7 out of five.

Chronosphere scored 4.6 out of five in evaluation and contracting, 4.6 out of five in integration and deployment, and 4.6 out of five in service and support. The scores were based on 70 reviews as of December 27, 2024. Ninety percent (90%) of reviewers said they would recommend Chronosphere to their peers. Earlier this year, Chronosphere was named a Leader in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Observability Platforms based on its Ability to Execute and the Completeness of Vision.

"I want to thank all of our customers who took the time to share their thoughts about Chronosphere, as our goal every day is to be the best partner and observability platform and to deliver real value to your business," said Seong Park, Chief Customer Officer at Chronosphere. "I believe these recognitions set Chronosphere apart as a company focused on customer success and overall excellence, and we're incredibly proud to be named a Strong Performer in the Gartner Peer Insights 'Voice of the Customer' report for the second consecutive year."

Chronosphere's recognition in the report is based on its scores across several key categories:

Overall Rating: 4.7 out of 5 (tied for highest score among all recognized vendors)

Support Experience: 4.8 out of 5 (tied for highest)

Deployment Experience: 4.6 out of 5 (tied for second highest)

Willingness to Recommend: 90% of reviewers would recommend Chronosphere to their peers

We believe reviewers highlighted Chronosphere's "Overall cost" and "Strong Customer Focus" as primary reasons for choosing the platform:

"Chronosphere takes the pain out of scaling Prometheus and managing Grafana. They also help us understand and manage our data." - Software Engineer

"We can do a really organized dashboard and also filtering by time is super easy when we run into incidents." - Engineer

"Chronosphere has really elevated the maturity of our metrics usage and has been exponentially easier to manage than our last solution." - Engineer Manager

"Chronosphere has been a solid vendor for metrics telemetry, delivering a platform with excellent operational availability at large scale." - Engineering Manager, Observability

The 2024 Gartner Peer Insights "Voice of the Customer" is a free peer review and ratings platform designed for enterprise software and services decision makers. Reviews are organized by products in markets that are defined by Gartner Research in Magic Quadrant and Market Guide documents. The "Voice of the Customer" is a document that synthesizes Gartner Peer Insights' reviews into insights for IT decision makers. This aggregated peer perspective, along with the individual detailed reviews, is complementary to Gartner expert research and can play a key role in your buying process, as it focuses on direct peer experiences of implementing and operating a solution. "In this document, only vendors with 20 or more eligible published reviews (and 15 or more ratings for "Capabilities" and "Support/Delivery") during the specified 18-month submission period are included."

About Chronosphere:

Recognized as a leader by major analyst firms, Chronosphere is the observability platform built for control. Chronosphere empowers customers adopting microservices and containers to focus on the data and insights that matter by reducing data complexity, optimizing costs, and remediating issues faster. Its observability platform reduces data volumes and associated costs by an average of 60% while saving developers thousands of hours. Chronosphere's Fluent Bit-based Telemetry Pipeline standardizes, optimizes, and simplifies observability and security log data. The product transforms logs at the source and routes them to any destination without lock-in. Chronosphere is trusted by the world's most innovative brands, including Snap, Robinhood, DoorDash, and Zillow.

