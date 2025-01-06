China's Haitian Group has agreed to acquire Heraeus' photovoltaic silver paste business for $686 million, including 100% equity in Heraeus Photovoltaics (Shanghai), Heraeus Photovoltaic Technology (Shanghai), and Heraeus Photovoltaics Singapore. Chinese conglomerate Haitian Group has agreed to acquire Heraeus' photovoltaic silver paste business for CNY 5. 02 billion ($686 million), marking a shift toward renewable energy. The deal, made through Haitian Solar, includes full equity stakes in Heraeus Photovoltaics (Shanghai), Heraeus Photovoltaic Technology (Shanghai), and Heraeus Photovoltaics ...

