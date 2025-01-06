Grand App AI and Moked Enosh Join Forces to Transform Senior Care with Cutting-Edge AI Technology

Grand-App AI, a leading software provider dedicated to enhancing aging in place for seniors, and Moked Enosh, a veteran leader in senior care and one of Israel's largest home care service organizations, proudly announce a strategic partnership aimed at advancing the field of senior care technology. This collaboration is poised to introduce Grand-App AI's innovative platform SeniorMatics to the Israeli market, significantly impacting senior care services globally.

The state-of-the-art system developed by Grand-App AI will be distributed and utilized by Moked Enosh to provide innovative care for their senior clients. "The Grand-App AI platform passively monitors seniors' daily routines and alerts us when there is a deviation from normal patterns of behavior associated with activities of daily living (ADLs) or in cases of emergencies, all without requiring the senior's involvement," said Zvi Ophir, CEO of Moked Enosh. "Providing peace of mind and protecting our seniors is our mission. Together with Grand-App AI, we plan to significantly enhance the quality of life for our elders."

Moked Enosh has already begun distributing the Grand-App AI's SeniorMatics platform throughout Israel, seamlessly integrating this advanced technology into their extensive caregiving service portfolio. Furthermore, Moked Enosh has committed to investing in the future of Grand-App AI, underscoring the confidence, synergies, commitment, and shared vision towards senior care that the two organizations hold.

This partnership represents a groundbreaking leap forward for senior care," said Tony Silva, CEO of Grand-App AI. "By collaborating with Moked Enosh, we are introducing transformative technology that not only enhances the daily lives of seniors in Israel but also empowers families and caregivers with unparalleled peace of mind. Together, we are redefining what it means to age with dignity and support, setting a new standard for eldercare innovation that will resonate globally for generations to come."

About Grand App AI: Grand-App AI is revolutionizing senior care with SeniorMatics, a state-of-the-art platform powered by generative AI, predictive analytics, and advanced automation. This innovative solution provides real-time insights, wellness scores, and personalized, proactive care plans, enabling caregivers, families, and insurers to anticipate and address challenges before they arise. By seamlessly integrating advanced technology with empathetic design, Grand-App AI is redefining senior care. The SeniorMatics platform fosters collaboration, facilitates informed decision-making, and delivers transformative outcomes-enhancing lives, ensuring safety, and building trust across the entire circle of care for aging adults..

About Moked Enosh: For over 30 years, Moked Enosh Group has been dedicated to helping the seniors' live safely and independently in their own homes. Moked Enosh is a leading provider of personal security devices and monitoring services, serving tens of thousands of subscribers across government offices, elderly organizations, and private clients. Their services include a 24/7 assistance call center, state-of-the-art personal monitoring devices and alarms, and smart home monitoring systems, along with smartwatches for outdoor care. Moked Enosh also offers at-home or telehealth, ambulance services, and much more.

