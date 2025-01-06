Austin, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - January 6, 2025) - Shipwell, a leader in cloud-based transportation management, visibility, and freight procurement solutions, today announced a remarkable year of growth and innovation in 2024. Amid a challenging freight and economic market, Shipwell's unwavering focus on delivering measurable value to mid-market and enterprise companies drove over 40% year-over-year revenue growth. This milestone marks 16 consecutive quarters of growth since the platform's launch, solidifying Shipwell's position as one of the fastest-growing TMS solutions in the market.

Key Achievements in 2024

Shipwell's platform experienced unprecedented demand in 2024, with freight volumes and transaction levels more than doubling year-over-year. This growth was fueled by a 27% increase in publicly traded enterprise customers joining the platform. Today, Shipwell proudly powers the supply chains of publicly traded companies with a combined market cap of nearly $50 billion.

"I am incredibly proud of the Shipwell team's execution and the tangible value we are delivering to customers," said Greg Price, Co-founder and CEO of Shipwell. "By combining planning, execution, native visibility, and an integrated ecosystem within our platform, we're driving unprecedented automation, visibility, and collaboration across our customer base." This year alone, Shipwell was selected by top brands spanning Food and Beverage, Manufacturing, Consumer Products, Grocery, Commodities, and Oil & Gas sectors.

Innovation That Drives Results

Shipwell's R&D team launched a suite of next-generation features in 2024 that transformed capabilities for customers and partners. Key innovations include:

Enhanced visibility solutions with air cargo tracking, IoT integration, enhanced ocean and container visibility, and third-party visibility integrations

Increased direct carrier API integrations to streamline connectivity and execution

Enabled over 40% of customers to adopt AI-enhanced workflows for greater efficiency

Delivered 26 new releases through close customer collaboration, advancing automation, execution, visibility, dock scheduling, and document handling and much more, to improve experiences for customers, carriers, and integration partners

Expanding Reach and Engagement

Shipwell achieved significant growth beyond North America, expanding its footprint in Mexico and Canada. Today, the Shipwell ecosystem engages over 60,000 monthly active users across shippers, suppliers, carriers, brokers, and freight forwarders - underscoring the platform's collaborative power and growing market adoption.

Industry Recognition

Shipwell's outstanding performance and innovation were recognized across the supply chain and technology industries in 2024. Notable achievements include:

Challenger in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Transportation Management Systems

Top Supply Chain Projects Award 2024

2024 SupplyTech Breakthrough Award

Top Food Chain Technology 2024

Additionally, Phillip Verheyden, Shipwell's Principal Engineer, was named a 2024 Pros to Know by Supply & Demand Chain Executive.

Looking Ahead to 2025

As Shipwell reflects on a year of growth and innovation, the company remains focused on delivering even greater value for customers in 2025. With a strong emphasis on AI-driven opportunities and next-gen platform enhancements, Shipwell is committed to advancing its position as the go-to solution for supply chain execution, automation, and visibility.

To learn more about how Shipwell is redefining supply chain solutions, visit shipwell.com.

About Shipwell

At Shipwell, we empower supply chains with enhanced efficiency and service effectiveness at scale. Our comprehensive platform integrates transportation management, visibility, and procurement to meet the diverse needs of shippers. Recognized by industry experts such as Gartner, Food Logistics, and Deloitte, Shipwell is positioned as a leader in logistics innovation. For more information, please visit www.shipwell.com.

