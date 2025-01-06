Kaufman & Broad SA: Half-year Liquidity Contract Statement For Kaufman & Broad, 2024 December 31th

DJ Kaufman & Broad SA: HALF-YEAR LIQUIDITY CONTRACT STATEMENT FOR KAUFMAN & BROAD SA, 2024 DECEMBRE 31th

Kaufman & Broad SA Kaufman & Broad SA: HALF-YEAR LIQUIDITY CONTRACT STATEMENT FOR KAUFMAN & BROAD SA, 2024 DECEMBRE 31th 06-Jan-2025 / 14:47 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Press release Paris, January 6th, 2025 Half-year liquidity contract statement for kaufman & broad SA In accordance with the liquidity contract signed by Kaufman & Broad SA with the bank Rothschild & Co CMS on December 31 st, 2024, the liquidity account held the following assets: -- Securities: 0 -- Cash: EUR1 465 258,89 Over the period from 07/01/2024 to 01/31/2024, a total of: Number of transactions carried out Number of shares traded Amount in EUR of transactions Purchase 4,576 208,642 6,696,369.40 Sale 4,158 223,142 7,120,237.26

Reminding liquidity contract on June 30th, 2024, the liquidity account held the following assets:

-- Securities: Securities: 14, 500

-- Cash: EUR1,041,391.00

Contacts Chief Financial Officer Bruno Coche -01 41 43 44 73/infos-invest@ketb.com Press relations PRIMATICE: Thomas de Climens -06 78 12 97 95/thomasdeclimens@primatice.fr Kaufman & Broad: Emmeline Cacitti -06 72 42 66 24/ecacitti@ketb.com About KAUFMAN & BROAD As a developer and urban planner, Kaufman & Broad works alongside and for local authorities and its customers. Through its various subsidiaries, the Group offers comprehensive expertise and 55 years of experience in the construction of apartment buildings, single-family homes, managed residences (for students and seniors), retail outlets, logistics platforms and office buildings. The Group's employees share the conviction that building is acting! Acting for people by promoting health and living together, acting for the city by contributing to its appeal and development, and acting for the planet by reducing the carbon footprint of the construction and use of buildings every day. All of the Group's developments play a positive role in the ecological transition, and are innovative in their efforts to create a greener city For more information: www.kaufmanbroad.fr Kaufman & Broad's Universal Registration Document was filed on March 28, 2024 with the Autorité des marchés financiers (the "AMF") under number D.24-0211. It is available on the websites of the AMF (www.amf-france.org) and Kaufman & Broad (www.kaufmanbroad.fr). It contains a detailed description of Kaufman & Broad's business, results and outlook as well as the associated risk factors. In particular, Kaufman & Broad draws attention to the risk factors described in Chapter 4 of the Universal Registration Document. The occurrence of one or more of these risks may have a material adverse effect on the business, assets, financial condition, results or prospects of the Kaufman & Broad Group, as well as on the market price of Kaufman & Broad shares. This press release does not constitute, and shall not be deemed to constitute, an offer to the public, an offer to sell or an offer to subscribe or a solicitation of an order to buy or subscribe in any jurisdiction.

Regulatory filing PDF file File: Half-year Liquidity contract december 31 2024_VUK Vdef

