SEATTLE, WA, Jan 6, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Spectral Capital Corporation (OTCQB: FCCN), a pioneer in Quantum as a Service (QaaS) computing and decentralized cloud infrastructure, is pleased to announce the achievement of a major patent milestone as the first step in its plan to become a globally competitive leader in quantum computing patents."According to the World Intellectual Property Organization ("WIPO"), there were 350,000 patents filed worldwide in classical computing. Analysts estimate there are less than 40,000 patent applications that have ever been filed in quantum computing. This tells us that there is an enormous opportunity to innovate and protect innovation within quantum computing. We intend to compete hard to assert US intellectual property dominance within the quantum computing space," said Spectral chairman Sean Michael Brehm."As of today, Spectral will have filed 61 patents in the field of quantum computing. We intend to file a total of 104 patents in quantum computing by the end of January 2025, completing the initial patent filing from our acquisition of the Vogon Cloud technology. With the acquisition of Verdant Quantum and Quantomo combined with the innovations being championed by Dr. Wolf Kohn, Dr. Moshik Cohen and Chairman Sean Brehm, we have committed to filing more than 500 patent applications by the close of 2025," said Spectral's Chief Executive Officer, Jenifer Osterwalder."According to the leading source of patent filings worldwide, The Patent 300 List, Nvidia had 464 patents issued in 2023. To be a global top 100 company in patents requires around 450 patents issued. Spectral intends to have 500 filings by the end of 2025, but these will be concentrated in quantum computing and hybrid computing. This will make us a global intellectual property leader in the field. Our innovations run the gamut, from unique methods to use synthetic data and Monte Carlo simulations to reduce quantum computing errors to novel approaches to the commoditization of cyber security in the quantum era. Spectral is proud to contribute important innovations that can help to maintain US dominance in this strategically critical domain. These patents secure our deep quantum technology platform, encompassing decentralized cloud, computing, advanced quantum algorithms, quantum databases, and room-temperature quantum chips," concluded Brehm.About Spectral Capital CorporationFounded in 2000 and based in Seattle, Washington, Spectral Capital (OTCQB:FCCN) is a technology startup accelerator and quantum incubator. We specialize in Quantum as a Service (QaaS), leveraging our proprietary Distributed Quantum Ledger Database technology (DQ-LDB) to offer secure, advanced storage and computing solutions.For more information, please visit www.spectralcapital.com.