Physician Growth Partners Advises WomanCare as a Founding Practice of Nova Women's Health Partners, Webster Equity's New Women's Health Platform

Physician Growth Partners ("PGP"), a nationally recognized healthcare investment banking and M&A Advisory firm, announced it has advised WomanCare PC on its partnership with Nova Women's Health Partners. Together with Women's HealthFirst , the two groups have come together as founding practices of Nova Women's Health Partners, a newly formed women's health platform that is taking an innovative approach to women's health.

For over 20 years, WomanCare has been recognized as a leading provider in women's healthcare throughout Chicago's suburbs, delivering comprehensive services across four clinic locations. From the practice's early days, the WomanCare physician partners have sought an opportunity to unite with Women's HealthFirst under one umbrella. The partnership between WomanCare, Women's HealthFirst, and their affiliation with Nova positions the combined group to execute a broader growth strategy, expand service offerings and infrastructure, and collaborate with other like-minded women's health groups across Illinois and the greater Midwest region.

Physician Growth Partners served as the exclusive advisor to WomanCare in their evaluation, negotiation, and execution of this partnership.

Dr Randall Kahan, founding partner of WomanCare, commented on the successful outcome: "PGP was an invaluable guide and an absolutely necessary participant through the entire transaction process. Their expertise and commitment in ensuring we understood what the transaction entails as well as their frank advice for both sides/parties in the transaction was what ultimately led to its successful completion. As a result of their efforts, all participants came to the conclusion that it was a fair and mutually beneficial merger. They successfully got our practice exactly what we were looking for and what we've been trying to accomplish for many years, and for that we are grateful."

Ezra Simons, Partner and lead advisor at PGP said, "Advising and uniting two practices in the same geographic region requires a deep understanding of their goals, visions, and perspectives. It was essential to help the partners and associate providers recognize how combining two highly successful groups could strengthen their competitive position moving forward. We're delighted that the unified group selected Nova as their partner and look forward to watching the new platform grow with like-minded women's health practice owners for years to come."

About Physician Growth Partners

Physician Growth Partners is a nationally recognized healthcare investment banking firm dedicated to representing specialty physician practices in transactions with private equity and strategic partners. PGP creates value by providing operational support, strategic positioning, and transaction counseling from start to finish. Founded in 2017, PGP is the most active M&A advisor to independent physician groups1 during that time frame, advising more than 60 practices in successful transactions with private equity and strategic partners.

