Logan Finance Announces Executive Promotions, Record-Setting Production In 2024

Logan Finance Corporation is pleased to announce the promotions of several executives. Aaron Samples has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer, Sarah Gonzalez to Chief Innovation Officer, and Nick Pabarcus to Chief Revenue Officer. These Logan leaders have been instrumental in building Logan's industry reputation which has led to exceptional growth and performance, including Logan's ranking as the second-fastest growing non-bank lender in 2024.

These key members of Logan's leadership team will continue to define and develop strategy for sales and operations that will contribute to another record-setting year for Logan. With month-over-month production growth, staff growth of 30%, and the addition of 650+ new clients, Logan has impressively doubled revenue. is on track to double revenue.

"We believe that these promotions are not only well-deserved, but they will benefit Logan well into the future", says Logan CEO, Don Pace. "We're aggressively growing and increasing market share, but we're doing it in a fashion that is sustainable, leveraging the best talent in the industry. Aaron, Sarah, and Nick have proven they are up for the challenge and will take Logan to the top tier of service and excellence, which is our core foundation."

About Logan Finance

Logan Finance Corporation (NMLS# 127722) is a national Wholesale, Non-Delegated Correspondent, and Commercial Non-QM mortgage lender providing premium lending services to the TPO industry. Logan's unparalleled service, coupled with high-quality, experienced staff, the best technology, loan products, and training, embodies our tagline of "We work hard to make Non-QM easy." We provide our partners with the highest confidence in our delivery and in our ability to help grow their customer base. For more information about Logan Finance Corporation, please visit LoganFinance.com, LoganWholesale.com

