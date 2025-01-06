Farnham, Surrey--(Newsfile Corp. - January 6, 2025) - As the president-elect begins his second presidential term, global supply chains face seismic shifts driven by anticipated trade tariff policies. Iter Consulting and AIMMS have released a landmark report covering the 2025 global trade tariff and supply chain outlook, revealing critical vulnerabilities and actionable strategies for navigating an increasingly fragmented trade landscape.

Based on insights from 1,000 senior supply chain and manufacturing leaders across the US, UK, China, Germany, and Sweden, the report analyses over 60,000 data points to provide a comprehensive view of the macroeconomic themes shaping supply chain resilience and global trade.

An in-depth review of the report's findings is scheduled to take place on 15th January 3.30PM GMT (4.30PM CET) on LinkedIn. Experts from Iter Consulting and AIMMS will share their key findings and provide actionable insights, including strategies to address supply chain vulnerabilities and leverage scenario planning to navigate tariff-related risks in today's complex trade landscape. Registration for this LinkedIn Live Session is now open for all via this link.

Download The Full Report Here: The 2025 Global Trade Tariff And Supply Chain Outlook

Gain unparalleled insights into the challenges reshaping global trade with Iter Consulting and AIMMS's new report on 2025 global trade tariffs and supply chain outlook. This comprehensive report provides a detailed analysis of supply chain vulnerabilities and opportunities, equipping business leaders with the tools to build resilience in a volatile landscape.

About Iter Consulting

Iter Consulting drives cost optimisation in manufacturing and optimises supply chain performance. With expertise spanning over 50 transformations, Iter focuses on operational agility, continuous improvement, process streamlining, and digital strategy alignment for manufacturers operating complex supply chains.

About AIMMS

AIMMS empowers teams with cutting-edge scenario planning and optimisation tools, enabling strategic supply chain decision-making. With offices in the Netherlands, USA, and Singapore, AIMMS delivers solutions for navigating today's complex trade environment.

