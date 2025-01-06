JinkoSolar has filed a patent infringement lawsuit against Longi over tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) solar cell technology, with the first hearing scheduled for Feb. 13, 2025. JinkoSolar has filed a patent infringement lawsuit against Longi over the use of an unspecified TOPCon solar cell technology. "JinkoSolar has sued Longi to demand it to immediately stop infringing on relevant patents and compensate for economic losses," a JinkoSolar spokesperson told pv magazine. The case, officially accepted by the Nanchang Intermediate People's Court, is scheduled for a hearing on Feb. 13, 2025. ...

