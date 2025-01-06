Global Feeder Services, a leading provider of logistics solutions, is proud to announce a new strategic partnership with Antonov Company, the globally renowned leader in aerospace manufacturing and a critical provider of air transportation solutions for the international oversized cargo market. As part of this exciting new collaboration, Global Feeder Services will serve as the General Sales Agent (GSA) for Antonov Company in the United States starting January 1, 2025.

This partnership marks a significant milestone in said companies' commitment to providing innovative, reliable, and tailored logistics services. By leveraging Antonov Company's cutting-edge aerospace technology and Global Feeder Services' expertise in global supply chain solutions, the collaboration will streamline air cargo operations and enhance the delivery of critical goods worldwide.

Arthur Ilyayev, CEO of Global Feeder Services, commented, "We are thrilled to partner with Antonov Company, a leader in the aerospace industry and oversized cargo air transportation. As the new GSA for Antonov Logistics Salis GmbH and Antonov Company in the U.S., we are excited to bring Antonov Airlines' exceptional services to new markets and support their ongoing efforts to push the boundaries of aviation technology. Together, we are poised to revolutionize air cargo logistics, offering unparalleled service to our customers."

Antonov Airlines is known worldwide for its impressive fleet of heavy-lift cargo aircraft, specifically the AN124 Ruslan, currently the world's largest cargo plane. This partnership will enable Global Feeder Services to offer a broader range of logistics solutions to businesses needing to transport oversized, sensitive, or high-value goods.

Viktor Avdieiev, a Managing Director of Antonov Logistics Salis GmbH, said, "We are delighted to collaborate with Global Feeder Services. Their extensive industry experience, robust logistics network, and strong customer relationships make them an ideal partner to represent Antonov Company in the United States. This partnership will ensure our services reach new heights in the U.S. market, meeting the growing demand for specialized cargo transport solutions."

Through this new partnership, Global Feeder Services, Antonov Company and Antonov Logistics Salis GmbH aim to provide the highest level of customer service, speed, and reliability, ensuring that businesses have access to the best-in-class logistics solutions.

About Global Feeder Services

Global Feeder Services is a trusted provider of global logistics solutions specializing in air cargo, supply chain management, and customized transportation services. With an emphasis on innovation, efficiency, and customer satisfaction, Global Feeder Services supports businesses in a wide range of industries, offering tailored services to meet their unique needs.

About ANTONOV Company

ANTONOV Company is a leading aerospace manufacturer based in Kyiv, Ukraine. With over 70 years of experience in design and manufacturing aircraft, Antonov is known for developing large and heavy aircraft. Antonov continues to be at the forefront of aviation technology, providing specialized cargo transport services worldwide.

About Antonov Logistics Salis GmbH

Antonov Logistics Salis GmbH, a wholly owned subsidiary of Antonov Company based in Germany, serves as a trusted partner to the NATO Supply and Procurement Agency under the Strategic Airlift International Solutions (SALIS) project.

Leveraging its specialized expertise, extensive network, and proven business acumen, the company plays a pivotal role in advancing Antonov's operations and presence on the international stage.

This partnership is expected to bring exceptional value to the air cargo and logistics industries in the U.S., and Global Feeder Services, Antonov Company and Antonov Logistics Salis GmbH are eager to begin this exciting new chapter.

