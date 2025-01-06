Carefully planned leadership transition ensures continuity and renewal.

Merz has been under the ownership of its founding family since its establishment in 1908. Merz Holding GmbH Co. KG serves as the parent company for all operational units of Merz Group. The leadership team of the Family Holding is composed of three representatives from the Merz founding family. As of January 1st, 2025, the baton is passed on to the younger shareholder generation.

Copyright: Stefanie Wetzel. From left to right: Andreas Meyer, Michael Nick, Dr. Dania Hückmann, Dr. Sebastian Schellhaas, Christian Baatz

The previous management of Merz Holding GmbH Co. KG consisted of the three shareholders Christian Baatz, Andreas Meyer and Michael Nick. After more than 12 years in their roles as managing directors, Andreas Meyer and Michael Nick hand over their responsibilities to shareholders Dr. Dania Hückmann and Dr. Sebastian Schellhaas. Christian Baatz will remain a managing director.

Alongside Christian Baatz, Dr. Dania Hückmann and Dr. Sebastian Schellhaas will also become members of the Merz Holding Board, which is responsible for all strategic decisions across the Merz Group. In addition to the three family representatives, the Merz Holding Board includes the two managing directors of the operational Merz Holding Philip Burchard and Hans-Jörg Bergler as well as Dr. Christian Holzherr. Philip Burchard will continue as chairman of the Merz Holding Board, while Christian Baatz will take over the role of vice chairman from Andreas Meyer.

The generational transition has been in the works for an extended period and is the result of an intensive, structured program designed to optimally prepare the new managing directors for their responsibilities. This transition ensures both continuity in the ownership strategy and renewal through the handover to a younger generation.

Andreas Meyer and Michael Nick look back on their time at Merz with joy and pride: "Over the past 12 years, Merz has undergone significant transformation and developed into a diversified corporate group with multiple successful business ventures." They expressed their heartfelt gratitude to the family, management, and all employees for their dedication and support, which were critical to the company's success.

Christian Baatz, Dr. Dania Hückmann, and Dr. Sebastian Schellhaas are grateful for the trust placed in them by the owner family and look forward to collaborating with all employees to ensure the continued success of the entire Merz Group in the future.

About Merz Group

Merz Group is a global, diversified company in the healthcare sector based in Frankfurt, Germany. Family-owned for over 116 years, the company is distinguished by its commitment to innovation, long-term perspective, and focus on profitable and sustainable growth. Merz Group includes the businesses Merz Aesthetics, Merz Therapeutics, Merz Consumer Care, Merz Real Estate, Merz Financial Investments and Merz Private Markets. The company employs 4,727 people (as of the 23/24 financial year) in 30 countries worldwide. To learn more, please visit https://www.merz.com/.

