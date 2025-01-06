Aqara, a global leader and pioneer in IoT, today unveiled the latest lineup of cutting-edge smart home devices that it will demonstrate at CES 2025. Highlights include a range of in-wall control panels and smart switches, next-generation presence and climate sensors, and an expanded selection of Matter Controllers. These new additions exemplify the Company's commitment to providing the ultimate smart home experience with intuitive interaction and future-proofed interoperability.

Aqara continues to prioritize user-friendly, intuitive experiences with the debut of its first in-wall control panels for the global market. These include the Panel Hub S1 Plus, Touchscreen Dial V1 and Touchscreen Switch S100 US. Featuring sleek touchscreen interfaces, these devices offer centralized control of the entire home, enabling users to manage smart devices and scenes all without the need for a smartphone. Aqara also announces the upcoming release of its next-generation dual-protocol smart switches the Light Switch H2 and Dimmer Switch H2 to the North American market.

Interoperability remains at the core of Aqara's strategy, and the Company continues to expand its Thread portfolio with new sensors and Border Routers. The Presence Multi-Sensor FP300 is a battery-operated, multi-sensing solution for human detection and ambient monitoring, and the Climate Sensor W100 offers enhanced experiences of indoor climate control. Aqara's expanding Matter Controller line includes the entry-level Hub M100 with a highly compact design, as well as the Doorbell Camera Hub G410 that enhances both security and connectivity of your home.

Aqara will be showcasing these new smart home innovations, alongside other advanced technologies and prototypes, at CES 2025 (Booth #51455, Halls A-D, Venetian Expo).

Next Generation In-wall Panels and Smart Switches

Panel Hub S1 Plus This premium in-wall panel enables centralized control of the entire smart home with one single interface, allowing users to interact with their homes intuitively without using a smartphone. It replaces a traditional light switch, and is wired to control and automate up to two lights. With dual-band Wi-Fi and a 6.9" touchscreen, the panel can wirelessly manage a wide range of devices such as cameras (including camera live view), door locks, thermostats, lights, curtains, and more and trigger scenes and routines. Moreover, the S1 Plus doubles as a Zigbee hub and Matter bridge for Aqara Zigbee devices.

The Panel Hub S1 Plus EU will be released later this month, with the North American version expected later this year.

Touchscreen Dial V1 Featuring a 1.32" round touchscreen, this rotary dial manages and automates up to two wired light fixtures while wirelessly controlling multiple smart devices and scenes. Its haptic feedback dial allows for intuitive adjustment of Aqara devices, such as dimming and altering the color temperature of lights, controlling the open/close position of curtains, and setting the temperature on thermostats. It also includes a temperature and humidity sensor for climate control and a presence sensor for proximity screen activation.

The Touchscreen Dial V1 EU will be released later this month, along with the Display Switch V1 EU, a 2-channel smart switch with an LCD screen for configurable labels and extra wireless buttons for device and scene control.

The availability of the Touchscreen Dial V1 US is expected later this year.

Touchscreen Switch S100 US This hybrid 2-channel smart switch integrates both buttons and a 1.3" touchscreen. In addition to controlling wired light fixtures, it wirelessly controls smart devices and scenes. The touchscreen can also be used for fine-tuning Aqara devices, such as light dimming and thermostat settings. With dual-band Wi-Fi and Thread connectivity, it supports Matter over Wi-Fi and functions as a Thread Border Router. The S100 US features a presence sensor for proximity screen activation, and a light sensor for adaptive screen brightness.

Light Switch H2 and Dimmer Switch H2 First announced at IFA 2024, these next-gen smart switches will also be available in the North American market. Featuring Thread and Zigbee connectivity, they offer enhanced flexibility and future-proof interoperability across Matter platforms. Both switches are engineered to accommodate all households regardless of neutral wire availability, simplifying the buying process for users with less electrical expertise. Additionally, these switches offer extra versatility through wireless button(s) for controlling devices or scenes via Aqara Home or other third-party platforms.

The Light Switch H2 EU has two variants the 2 Buttons, 1 Channel version and the 4 Buttons, 2 Channels version, and will be released later this month.

The Light Switch H2 US has three variants the 2 Buttons, 1 Channel version, the 2 Buttons, 2 Channels version, and the 4 Buttons, 3 Channels version, and its availability is expected in Q1 2025.

The Dimmer Switch H2 EU availability is expected in Q1 2025, while the Dimmer Switch H2 US later this year.

Expanded Thread Portfolio with New Sensors and Border Routers

Presence Multi-Sensor FP300 Leveraging both PIR and millimeter wave (mmWave) sensing for precise and prompt detection, the FP300 is among the first battery-operated presence sensors announced on the market. With an extended battery life of up to two years, this compact, wire-free sensor can be placed wherever. Featuring Thread and Zigbee protocols, the FP300 is Matter-enabled and offers future-proofed interoperability across platforms. It also packs independent light, temperature and humidity sensors for ambient sensing, which makes it a highly versatile solution for enhanced energy efficiency, comfort, and security.

Climate Sensor W100 Aqara's updated indoor climate sensor features dual-protocol support of Thread and Zigbee. It includes a display for instant visibility of room temperature and humidity, and it can display a secondary set of data, whether it's the local weather information, or the readings of a separate Aqara sensor to monitor a different room or floor at home. The W100 offers 3 extra buttons for smart device and scene control. Pairing with an Aqara thermostat, users can use these buttons to intuitively adjust their home's climate.

Doorbell Camera Hub G410 Built on the success of its predecessor, the G410 offers enhanced 2K video quality with a wider 176° field of view. Live and recorded videos are end-to-end encrypted for improved privacy protection, and the G410 adds RTSP support for streaming to third-party clients such as Home Assistant within the LAN. Incorporating dual-band Wi-Fi, Thread and Zigbee, this doorbell doubles as a smart home center, integrating both Aqara accessories and third-party Matter devices. It features seamless integration with major platforms including Apple Home, Alexa, Google Home and SmartThings, and is one of the few HomeKit Secure Video doorbells announced that can be battery-operated. Other highlights of the G410 include on-device facial recognition, presence detection thanks to the built-in mmWave sensor, flexible installation options (battery or wired), and a wide range of cloud and local storage options.

Hub M100 The M100 is Aqara's entry-level Matter Controller, featuring a compact form factor and flexible placement thanks to a USB-A port for power. It packs Wi-Fi, Thread, and Zigbee to connect and manage the entire Aqara lineup and hundreds of third-party Matter devices. This hub can serve as a Thread Border Router, and a Matter bridge for Aqara Zigbee devices.

