Geospatial Analytics Market worth $55.75 billion by 2029- Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Geospatial Analytics Market size is expected to grow significantly from a value of USD 32.97 billion to a value of USD 55.75 billion by 2029 with an increase in the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.1% during the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. The growing use of location-based services across industries, improvements in geographic information system (GIS) technologies, and rising need for real-time data visualization are propelling the Geospatial Analytics Market. Factors such as expansion of smart cities, integration of AI and IoT with geospatial data, and the growing need for disaster management and urban planning systems further drive the growth of the market.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Geospatial Analytics Market"

Scope of the Report

Report Metric Details Market size available for years 2019-2029 Base year considered 2023 Forecast period 2024-2029 Forecast units USD (Billion) Segments Covered Offering, Technology, Data Type, Vertical, and Region Geographies covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Companies covered Microsoft (US), IBM (US), Google (US), Esri (US), Alteryx (US), Hexagon AB (Sweden), TomTom (Netherlands), Maxar Technologies (US), Trimble (US), Ouster (US), Precisely (US), Caliper Corporation (US), RMSI (India), MapLarge (US), General Electric (US), Innovez One (Singapore), Planet Labs (US), EarthDaily Analytics (US), Orbital Insights (US), Mapidea (Portugal), Geospin (Germany), Sparkgeo (Canada), Orbica (New Zealand), Carto (US), Mapbox (US), Blue Sky Analytics (Netherlands), Latitudo40 (Italy), Ecopia.AI (Canada), Spatial AI (US), Dista (US), Magnasoft (India), Bentley Systems (US), SafeGraph (US), CloudFactory (US).

By Offering, Software to register for the largest market share during the forecast period.

The software segment of the Geospatial Analytics Market is anticipated to hold the largest market share during the forecast period owing to the rising need for sophisticated geospatial software solutions across various industries. These solutions can be used for efficient data-integration, spatial analysis and 3D mapping, driving their adoption for urban planning, environmental monitoring, and disaster management. The increasing integration of AI, machine learning, and big data analytics with geospatial software further improves its functionalities, enabling businesses to extract actionable insights from intricate datasets. Moreover, the increasing adoption of cloud-based and SaaS solutions guarantees scalability, affordability, and accessibility, which are essential for sectors such as logistics, agriculture, and defense, driving the expansion of this segment.

By Data Type, Geotemporal data is poised for the fastest growth rate during the forecast period.

The geotemporal data type in the Geospatial Analytics Market is expected to have the highest CAGR during the forecast period due its ability to combine both spatial and temporal data together, thus dynamically analyzing time-dependent patterns and trends. The need for such capability has become increasingly important for applications like traffic management, weather forecasting, disaster response, and location-based services, which require timely decision-making. Rising adoption of IoT devices and sensors, which produce continuous streams of geotemporal data, further drive its demand, as industries seek to optimize operations with predictive analytics. Besides that, advancements in machine learning and artificial intelligence enhance the processing and analysis of geotemporal data, making it a necessity for smart cities, logistics, and surveillance systems.

By Region, North America accounts for the largest market during forecast period.

North America is expected to lead the Geospatial Analytics Market during the forecast period, considering the availability of well-developed technological infrastructure, a high adoption of geospatial technologies, and growing demand in significant verticals such as defense, agriculture, transportation, and urban planning. In addition, the presence of major players such as Esri, Trimble, Bentley Systems in this region drives both innovation and adoption. Governments in North America, particularly in the United States and Canada, have heavily invested in geospatial analytics, for applications such as disaster management, national security, and smart cities among other projects. Moreover, the area's significant emphasis on artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), and the integration of big data with geospatial solutions bolsters its market dominance, guaranteeing ongoing growth and advancement in the industry.

Top Key Companies in Geospatial Analytics Market:

The major players in the Geospatial Analytics Market include Microsoft (US), Trimble (US), Google (US), Esri (US), Hexagon AB (Sweden), TomTom (Netherlands), IBM (US), Bentley Systems (US), Planet Labs (US), Ouster (US).

