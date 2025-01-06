U.S. Bank Provides $9 Million in Community Possible Grants

Grant recipients include nonprofits that offer access to safe, affordable housing and homebuyer education

U.S. Bank employees Rebecca Stichter (left) and Nicci Balzer volunteer at Humility Homes & Services, Inc., which supports people experiencing housing insecurity in the greater Quad Cities area.

A safe, affordable home helps children, families and communities thrive. That's why the U.S. Bank Community Possible program supports nonprofit organizations focused on creating stable, healthy home environments as part of its unified giving and employee engagement platform.

The U.S. Bank Foundation recently distributed more than $9 million in Community Possible grants to 400+ nonprofits. The grants go to organizations working to provide opportunities for people to work, live and play, and in addition to financial support, many of those nonprofits welcome U.S. Bank employees to volunteer in the communities they call home.

In Davenport, Iowa, U.S. Bank Business Card Consultant Kelly McCarthy lends her expertise to Humility Homes & Services, Inc. (HHSI) as a board member, first serving on the finance committee before moving to the capital campaign committee. The organization works with people in the Quad Cities area experiencing housing insecurity, with programs that help individuals and families with rapid rehousing, eviction prevention and access to affordable rental housing.

"It was eye-opening for me to learn about what Humility Homes & Services, Inc. does and the people it supports. I felt impelled and connected to its mission," said McCarthy, who also joins local U.S. Bank employees to volunteer at the organization's Corner Closet Donation Center, which provides clothing and household items to HHSI program participants.

HHSI also maintains more than 130 rental housing units for its clients, which include seniors, veterans and people with disabilities. A Community Possible grant helps the organization perform home energy audits and maintain repairs and upkeep to its properties, including installing ramps for tenants who use wheelchairs.

One tenant recently expressed his appreciation, noting "Since I have been in my chair for the last three months, I am mainly confined to the house. Without help getting off the porch, it is very difficult for me to do anything. With getting this ramp, it gives me freedom to do for myself. It's like giving me my life back."

"The impact U.S. Bank and the U.S. Bank Foundation have had on those who live in our affordable housing units isn't defined just by the financial support received but rather is defined by the feelings tenants have knowing they have a safe, well-cared-for place to call home," HHSI President and CEO Ashley Velez said. "Humility Homes & Services, Inc. cannot create a sense of community, safety and home for those who live in our units without the support of our community and business partners. We are also honored to have Kelly be a part of our board of directors and appreciate her vision and leadership."

The Housing Fund (THF) in Nashville, Tennessee, also focuses on increasing access to affordable housing. As a community development financial institution (CDFI), THF provides capital, loans and tailored services to support low- to moderate-income communities.

"The Housing Fund aligns closely with the programs we champion, emphasizing economic development, wealth-building, and the provision of safe, affordable housing," said Jeff Mills, U.S. Bank community affairs manager and a member of THF's advisory board.

Nashville's rapid population growth , rising property values and increasing taxes have made it more challenging for families with limited incomes to remain in their homes. THF addresses these challenges by offering funding for home rehabilitation projects that enhance health and safety, energy efficiency and accessibility.

In addition to financial assistance, homeowners participate in sessions on financial and estate planning so they can protect their estates for long-term stability and wealth creation. With support from a Community Possible grant, THF helps clients manage legal costs for essential activities such as creating wills or trusts, purchasing life insurance and building emergency funds.

"Our mission is to ensure that everyone, regardless of income, has the opportunity to live in a safe, sustainable, and affordable home. By pairing financial assistance with estate and financial planning resources, we're helping homeowners protect their legacy and contribute to the strength of our neighborhoods," said Marshall Crawford, president and CEO of THF.

The U.S. Bank Foundation provided more than $47 million in grants in 2024, which includes giving through the Community Possible program and the U.S. Bank Foundation Opportunity Fund.

U.S. Bank Foundation is a tax-exempt private foundation described in section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. The Foundation is funded primarily through contributions from U.S. Bank National Association and its affiliates and subsidiaries. The Foundation's mission is to close the gaps between people and possibility in the areas of work, home, and play.

The Opportunity Fund represents a financial commitment of the U.S. Bank Foundation; it is not a traditional equity fund, nor does it represent a form of ownership.

