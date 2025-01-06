Eaton Vehicle-To-Home Charging Capabilities Enable Customers to Keep the Power on at Home and Will Be Featured at CES 2025

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESSWIRE / January 6, 2025 / Eaton:

AbleEdge home energy management system transforms electric vehicle batteries into energy assets to keep power on and reduce energy spend

Eaton delivers industry-leading interoperability and cybersecurity, advancing vehicle-to-home and vehicle-to-grid technologies to be used with any DER

Collaboration with Treehouse enables high-quality, cost-effective electrification programs at scale for automotive OEMs, utilities and hardware manufacturers

Intelligent power management company Eaton is demonstrating broad capabilities to keep the power on at home while helping minimize infrastructure upgrades to utility and home energy systems. The company's AbleEdgeTM home energy management system provides the foundational technology required to leverage any onsite distributed energy resource (DER) to power homes. Eaton is working with leading automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), energy storage and solar providers to create interoperable and cost-effective approaches ready to support vehicle-to-home (V2H) and vehicle-to-grid (V2G) today and into the future.

The average U.S. home experiences about five and a half hours without electricity per year. V2H technology can bridge that gap, keeping the power on via use of an electric vehicle (EV) battery for 10 to 20 hours for most homes, depending on the season, battery capacity and home size. Eaton is uniquely positioned to accelerate V2H and V2G-ready solutions with its longtime experience and industry-leading solutions to safely manage power in homes, vehicles and on the grid. Already, Eaton has demonstrated its ability to support V2G programs with utilities and automotive OEMs.

"EV batteries present an enormous opportunity to enable home energy systems that work smarter, harder and more effectively - keeping the power on and reducing home energy costs," said Paul Ryan, general manager of Connected Solutions and EV Charging at Eaton. "We're delivering the breakout technology and industry collaborations needed so that homeowners can power their homes in new ways, while minimizing infrastructure investment and managing future updates through interoperability with onsite energy sources."

Eaton is applying its Home as a Grid approach, which simplifies the energy transition and is designed for interoperability and cybersecurity to safely and effectively enable V2H. In North America, the AbleEdge home energy management system can pair EV batteries as well as solar and energy storage with residential electrical systems to provide power during grid outages and peak demand times. Eaton's technologies streamline the process of incorporating DERs for homeowners by avoiding costly electric panel and service upgrades that can take weeks to complete - delivering significant cost and time savings. The company is expediting installations through its collaboration with Treehouse, which is providing consumers with fast, accurate pricing and end-to-end installation capabilities with licensed electricians.

Eaton is also facilitating power distribution and protection within electric vehicles by utilizing industry-leading technologies that safeguard and manage power, particularly during the charging process. Eaton recently announced its partnership with Munich Electrification to develop and market its battery configuration switch (BCS), which enables more flexibility in EV charging options, reduces equipment count and enhances performance.

The company is showcasing how its solutions support more resilient, sustainable and affordable power for homes, vehicles, buildings, factories, data centers and on the grid at CES 2025 in Las Vegas. Eaton experts will be speaking at conference panel sessions:

Sankaran Subramaniam, Ph.D, will explore AI at the Edge: Transforming Industries and the Workplace on January 7 at 2 p.m. in the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC), North Level 2, N261

Mark Kelly will address The Energy Infrastructure of the Future on January 9 at 9 a.m. in the LVCC, North Level 2, N261

John Krzeszewski will participate in the Automotive Cybersecurity Revs Up session on January 9 at 9 a.m. in the LVCC, West Level 2, W219

Eaton solutions can be experienced during CES 2025 at booth 10341 in the North Hall. Learn more about Eaton at CES 2025.

Eaton is also demonstrating its V2H capabilities at its Pittsburgh Experience Center, where visitors can interact with Eaton's end-to-end electrical solutions across applications. Eaton Experience Centers provide real-world application environments for experiential learning where electrical contractors, automotive OEMs, utilities, builders and other industry professionals can see innovative technologies at work. Each year, thousands of industry partners, customers, students and media visit Eaton campuses to learn about the solutions powering energy systems everywhere. Learn more and visit Eaton Experience Centers.

Eaton is an intelligent power management company dedicated to protecting the environment and improving the quality of life for people everywhere. We make products for the data center, utility, industrial, commercial, machine building, residential, aerospace and mobility markets. We are guided by our commitment to do business right, to operate sustainably and to help our customers manage power - today and well into the future. By capitalizing on the global growth trends of electrification and digitalization, we're accelerating the planet's transition to renewable energy sources, helping to solve the world's most urgent power management challenges, and building a more sustainable society for people today and generations to come.

Eaton was founded in 1911 and has been listed on the New York Stock Exchange for more than a century. We reported revenues of $23.2 billion in 2023 and serve customers in more than 160 countries. For more information, visit Eaton.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

Contact:

Kristin Somers

+1.919.345.3714

Kristincsomers@eaton.com

Regina Parundik

Cobblestone Communications

+1.412.559.1614

Regina@cobblecreative.com

Eaton demonstrates broad capabilities at CES 2025 to keep the power on at home while helping minimize infrastructure upgrades to utility and home energy systems.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Eaton on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Eaton

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/eaton

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Eaton

View the original press release on accesswire.com