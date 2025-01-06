Anzeige
06.01.2025
OTC Markets Group Welcomes Community Investors Bancorp, Inc. to OTCQX

Finanznachrichten News

NEW YORK, Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Community Investors Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: CIBN), the parent holding company of First Federal Community Bank of Bucyrus, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Community Investors Bancorp, Inc. upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.

Community Investors Bancorp, Inc. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "CIBN." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

Janney Montgomery Scott acted as the company's OTCQX corporate broker.

About Community Investors Bancorp, Inc.
Community Investors Bancorp, Inc (CIBN) is the parent holding company of First Federal Community Bank of Bucyrus, located in Bucyrus, Ohio. First Federal Community Bank has been an independent community bank since 1887 and operates six full-service retail branches in Crawford and Union counties as well as Loan Production offices that service Logan, Delaware, Franklin, Champaign and surrounding counties.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.
OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market and Pink® Open Market.

Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

Subscribe to the OTC Markets RSS Feed

Media Contact:
OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com


