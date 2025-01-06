The "UK Wills, Probate Trusts Market Report 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The UK Wills, Probate Trusts Market Report 2024 is the 11th edition of an annual research report that provides a review of the market, looking at the market structure, key issues and new developments, market size and trends with historical data, the key players, future market developments, and forecasts.

Here are some selected findings:

In 2024, the wills, trusts and probate market has an estimated value of £2.81bn, an increase of 7% on the 2023 value. The core will writing sector is increasingly price-led and market value growth is being driven by other estate planning services, e.g. probate, powers of attorney (POA) services, funeral planning, etc.

Will ownership is skewed towards older age groups and these older adults are accounting for a greater proportion of the total population. For example, in 2024, 19.7% of the population is 65 and over but this is projected to grow to 20.7% by 2030.

Across the UK adult population as a whole only a minority have a will but the majority of adults in these older age groups have a will. Plus demand from older individuals is also the key factor behind the stronger growth in powers of attorney (POA) advice, probate services, care plan and funeral plans.

Probate volumes (grants of representation issued) usually follow trends in the number of deaths and deaths across the UK increased in 2023. In 2023, grants of representation issued in England and Wales increased by 2.9% to 277,745 from 269,815 in 2022. In the first half of 2024 there has been a much bigger increase in grants issues, a 28% increase on the same period in 2023, catching up with the increased deaths in 2023 plus reflecting some improvement in dealing with processing backlogs.

Applications to register a POA have been increasing year-on-year but, in 2023, the increase in applications overshadowed growth in previous years: there was a 37.1% increase in applications with numbers jumping from 851,736 in 2022 to almost 1.2 million in 2023. In the first half of 2024 there was another significant increase in applications to register a POA, a 38.8% jump from the same period in 2023.

The market value is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% up to 2028.

Key Topics Covered:

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Introduction

Market size and trends

Market structure

Market volumes

Market forecasts

INTRODUCTION

Wills and probate

Trusts

Legal guardianship

MARKET STRUCTURE

Regulated and unregulated providers

Self-regulation

Many providers in the market with a few volume players

Law firms offering will writing services continue to fall

Unregulated companies

Other probate providers

National Wills Register

Donations to charities

MARKET TRENDS DEVELOPMENTS

Almost 1 in 5 of the population are 65 or over

Increase in deaths in 2023 after two years of fewer deaths

Deaths also increase in Scotland and Northern Ireland

CMA publishes consumer protection guidance for unregulated providers

Office of the Public Guardian working on modernising LPA service

House of Commons Justice Committee disbands inquiry into probate process

Probate fees increase in 2024

Legacy income grows by modest 1.3% in latest year

Video witnessing of wills comes to an end

KEY PLAYERS

Overview

Company profiles

Bequeathed Ltd

Co-operative Legal Services

Boodle Hatfield LLP

Charles Russell Speechlys LLP

Farewill Ltd

Farrer Co

Honey Legal

IDR Law Ltd

Kings Court Trust Ltd

Irwin Mitchell

Lawpack Ltd

Redstone Wills Ltd

Right Legal Group

Slater Gordon Lawyers

Taylor Rose Ltd

Thompsons Solicitors LLP

Trust Inheritance

Which? Wills

Womble Bond Dickinson (UK) LLP

MARKET SIZE AND TRENDS

Market value set to increase to £2.8bn in 2024

Probate total grants increase but specific probate grants decrease

Almost 8 out of 10 grants of representation issued are digital in 2023

POAs applied for reach almost 1.2m in 2023 and set to pass 1.5m in 2024

Number of trusts increases for first time in five years

THE FUTURE

Market forecasts

Deaths projected to increase up to 2029/30

Market value CAGR of 6.2% between 2024 and 2028

ASSOCIATIONS/MEMBERSHIP BODIES

