Montag, 06.01.2025
Warum der Warren Buffett des Bergbaus alles auf diese Aktie setzt
WKN: A2AG6H | ISIN: US45826J1051 | Ticker-Symbol: 38I
Tradegate
06.01.25
17:04 Uhr
12,525 Euro
+0,760
+6,46 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
1-Jahres-Chart
INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,34012,48017:48
12,34012,48017:48
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.01.2025 13:36 Uhr
18 Leser
Intellia Therapeutics, Inc.: Intellia Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grants under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

Finanznachrichten News

CAMBRIDGE, Mass, Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA), a leading clinical-stage gene editing company focused on revolutionizing medicine with CRISPR-based therapies, today announced that on January 1, 2025, it awarded inducement grants to three new employees under Intellia's 2024 Inducement Plan as a material inducement to employment.

The inducement grants consisted of time-based restricted stock units ("RSUs") for 23,155 shares of Intellia's common stock, with one-third of such RSUs vesting on January 1, 2026, 2027, and 2028.

All equity vesting is subject to each employee's continued service as an employee of, or other service provider to, Intellia through the applicable vesting dates.

All of the above-described awards were granted outside of Intellia's stockholder-approved equity incentive plans pursuant to Intellia's 2024 Inducement Plan, which was adopted by the board of directors in June 2024. The awards were approved by Intellia's compensation committee as a material inducement to entering into employment with Intellia in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) is a leading clinical-stage gene editing company focused on revolutionizing medicine with CRISPR-based therapies. The company's in vivo programs use CRISPR to enable precise editing of disease-causing genes directly inside the human body. Intellia's ex vivo programs use CRISPR to engineer human cells outside the body for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. Intellia's deep scientific, technical and clinical development experience, along with its people, is helping set the standard for a new class of medicine. To harness the full potential of gene editing, Intellia continues to expand the capabilities of its CRISPR-based platform with novel editing and delivery technologies. Learn more at intelliatx.com and follow us @intelliatx.

Intellia Contacts:

Investors:

Brittany Chaves
Senior Manager, Investor Relations
Brittany.Chaves@intelliatx.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
