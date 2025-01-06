CBAK Energy Technology, Inc.: CBAK Energy Announces Collaboration with Ather Energy, one of India's top five electric two-wheeler manufacturers

DALIAN, China, Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAT) ("CBAK Energy" or the "Company"), a leading manufacturer of lithium-ion and sodium-ion batteries, as well as electric energy solutions in China, today announces that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Nanjing CBAK New Energy Technology Co., Ltd., has secured purchase orders for its Model 32140 cylindrical lithium-ion battery cells from Ather Energy, one of India's top five electric two-wheeler manufacturers and operator of the country's largest fast-charging network for electric two-wheeler.

The Company's Model 32140 cylindrical lithium-ion battery cells are highly competitive in the electric two-wheeler, three-wheeler, and light electric vehicle (LEV) markets. As one of India's largest producers of electric two-wheeler, Ather Energy's decision to place orders for CBAK Energy's advanced battery technology underscores the growing demand for high-performance battery solutions in India's rapidly expanding EV market. Ather Energy will begin integrating CBAK Energy's Model 32140 battery cells into its electric two-wheeler, with expectations for a long-term partnership and consistent order flow.

Zhiguang Hu, Chief Executive Officer of CBAK Energy, commented, "We are excited to announce this strategic partnership with Ather Energy, which signals our successful entry into the rapidly growing LEV market in India. We are confident that our Model 32140 battery cells, perfectly suited for India's electric two-wheeler market, will help drive future growth. As India's LEV sector continues to expand, we expect to secure increasing orders and market share, positioning CBAK Energy as a key player in the region's EV revolution."

About CBAK Energy

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAT) is a leading high-tech enterprise in China engaged in the development, manufacturing, and sales of new energy high power lithium batteries and raw materials for use in manufacturing high power lithium batteries. The applications of the Company's products and solutions include electric vehicles, light electric vehicles, electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply (UPS), and other high-power applications. In January 2006, CBAK Energy became the first lithium battery manufacturer in China listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market. CBAK Energy has multiple operating subsidiaries in Dalian, Nanjing and Shaoxing, as well as a large-scale R&D and production base in Dalian.

For more information, please visit ir.cbak.com.cn.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, strategy and plans, and our expectations for future operations, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. We have attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including "anticipates," "believes," "can," "continue," "could," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "may," "plans," "potential," "predicts," "should," or "will" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Our actual results may differ materially or perhaps significantly from those discussed herein, or implied by, these forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, other than as required by applicable law.

For further inquiries, please contact:

In China:

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc.

Investor Relations Department

Email: [email protected]

