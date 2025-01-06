Commercial Metals Company Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2025 Results

First quarter net loss of ($175.7) million, or ($1.54) per diluted share including approximately $265.0 million litigation expense, net of estimated tax; adjusted earnings of $88.5 million, or $0.78 per diluted share

Consolidated core EBITDA of $210.7 million in the first quarter; core EBITDA margin of 11.0%

Late season construction activity drove year-over-year and sequential growth in North America finished steel shipment volumes; margins pressured by declines in average steel and downstream product pricing

North America downstream backlog volumes stable on a year-over-year basis; pipeline of potential future projects remains strong

Continued disciplined execution of strategic growth plan, including organic growth investments and operational and commercial excellence program ("TAG"), which are expected to provide financial benefits in fiscal 2025

Generated $213.0 million of cash flow from operating activities in the first quarter, equal to 101% of consolidated core EBITDA; returned $71.0 million in cash to shareholders through dividends and share buybacks

IRVING, Texas, Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Commercial Metals Company (NYSE: CMC) today announced financial results for its fiscal first quarter ended November 30, 2024. First quarter net loss was ($175.7) million, or ($1.54) per diluted share, on net sales of $1.9 billion, compared to prior year period net earnings of $176.3 million, or $1.49 per diluted share, on net sales of $2.0 billion.

During the first quarter of fiscal 2025, the Company recorded an estimated net after-tax charge of $265.0 million to reflect a verdict reached in litigation. Excluding this charge, first quarter adjusted earnings were $88.5 million, or $0.78 per diluted share, compared to adjusted earnings of $176.3 million, or $1.49 per diluted share, in the prior year period. "Adjusted EBITDA," "core EBITDA," "core EBITDA margin," "adjusted earnings" and "adjusted earnings per diluted share" are non-GAAP financial measures. Details, including a reconciliation of each such non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable measure prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, can be found in the financial tables that follow.

Peter Matt, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "The CMC team executed well across multiple fronts during the first quarter, including a near-record safety performance and effective cost management across our operational footprint. Financial results continued to be hindered by economic uncertainty that has weighed on new construction activity, pressuring steel pricing and margins. We remain confident that this weaker demand environment will be temporary as we expect the underlying drivers across infrastructure, non-residential and residential end markets will provide multiyear support for our business. Our downstream bid levels and several key external indicators continue to evidence a robust pipeline of potential future projects that should translate into construction activity in the coming quarters."

Mr. Matt added, "I am encouraged by the progress being made in the implementation of our operational and commercial excellence program - Transform, Advance, and Grow (TAG). This effort is a key component of our long-term strategic plan and is expected to drive value creation by helping CMC to achieve higher through-the-cycle margins and enhanced efficiencies across the organization. We are seeing strong early results from several recently launched TAG initiatives, which give me confidence that the program will begin to provide financial benefits in fiscal 2025."

The Company's balance sheet and liquidity position remained strong. As of November 30, 2024, cash and cash equivalents totaled $856.1 million, with available liquidity of nearly $1.7 billion. During the quarter, CMC repurchased 919,481 shares of common stock valued at $50.4 million in the aggregate. As of November 30, 2024, $353.4 million remained available under the current share repurchase authorization.

On January 2, 2025, the board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share of CMC common stock payable to stockholders of record on January 16, 2025, representing an increase of approximately 13% on a year-over-year basis. The dividend to be paid on January 30, 2025, marks the 241st consecutive quarterly payment by the Company.

Business Segments - Fiscal First Quarter 2025 Review

Demand for CMC's products in North America was strong during the quarter, supported by late season construction activity across several geographical regions as job sites worked to make up for days lost to weather disruptions earlier in calendar 2024. Shipments of finished steel products increased by 4.4% relative to the prior year period. The construction pipeline of potential future projects remained healthy as indicated by CMC's downstream bidding activity and the Dodge Momentum Index, which measures the value of projects entering the planning phase. Downstream backlog volumes were stable on a year-over-year basis. Shipments of merchant products (MBQ) grew compared to the first quarter of fiscal 2024 as our ability to serve West Coast customers from our Arizona 2 micro mill facility increased.

Adjusted EBITDA for the North America Steel Group decreased to $188.2 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2025 from $266.8 million in the prior year period. The earnings reduction was driven by lower margins over scrap costs on steel products and downstream products. The adjusted EBITDA margin for the North America Steel Group of 12.4% declined from 16.8% in the first quarter of fiscal 2024.

European market conditions in the first quarter were similar to recent periods. Long-steel consumption remained substantially below historical levels. The beneficial impact of improving Polish demand in certain end market applications and regional supply discipline has been largely offset by increased import flows from neighboring nations that have sought an outlet for product not consumed within their home markets. The Europe Steel Group reported adjusted EBITDA of $25.8 million, which includes a $44.1 million annual CO2 credit associated with a government program that extends to 2030. Excluding this credit, financial results deteriorated modestly compared to the prior two quarters due to metal margin compression driven by high import volumes. Within this difficult market environment, the Europe Steel Group has executed on an extensive cost management program that has meaningfully reduced controllable costs. Controllable costs per ton during the first quarter of 2025 declined from the prior year period, excluding energy credits and rebates, despite a nearly 9% reduction in shipment volumes.

Emerging Businesses Group first quarter net sales of $169.4 million decreased by 4.4% compared to the prior year period, while adjusted EBITDA for the segment of $22.7 million was down 26.6% a year-over-year basis. Results were negatively impacted by an increased sales mix of lower margin products and several large project delays within CMC's Tensar division, which are now expected to commence later in fiscal 2025. Additionally, a slowing truck and trailer market has hampered earnings within CMC's Impact Metals business. Strong project related shipments of performance reinforcing steel and healthy activity levels in our Construction Services business helped to offset some of this weakness. Indications of future market conditions remained encouraging during the quarter with pipeline measures such as project quotes and backlog at healthy levels. Adjusted EBITDA margin of 13.4% was down 400 basis points compared to the prior year period.

During the first quarter, a jury in California reached a verdict in a lawsuit filed by Pacific Steel Group against CMC and certain subsidiaries. Pacific Steel Group claimed, among other things, various restraints on trade by CMC. A trial on Pacific Steel Group's claims concluded with a verdict and judgment in favor of Pacific Steel Group in the amount of $110 million, which was subsequently trebled as a matter of law. As a result of this judgment, a $350.0 million provision was recorded in the first quarter fiscal 2025 results. CMC is confident in how it conducts its business practices and is deeply disappointed in the outcome of the trial. CMC will be pursuing all reasonably available avenues to appeal the verdict and judgment.

Outlook

Mr. Matt said, "We expect consolidated financial results in our second quarter of fiscal 2025 to decline from the first quarter level. Finished steel shipments within the North America Steel Group are anticipated to follow normal seasonal trends, while adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to decrease sequentially on lower margins over scrap cost on steel and downstream products. Adjusted EBITDA for our Europe Steel Group should be in line with the prior year second quarter as stringent cost management efforts continue to offset a weak market environment. Financial results for the Emerging Businesses Group are anticipated to be impacted by normal seasonality."

Mr. Matt concluded, "We are very encouraged by our recent conversations with customers and the optimism they have voiced about the coming quarters. Key indicators of the construction pipeline also point in a positive direction. Outside of construction, measures of both big and small business confidence have improved significantly over the last two months. The palpable shift in sentiment gives us confidence that current softness is transient and that we should soon enter a period of renewed strength in our core markets."

Conference Call

CMC invites you to listen to a live broadcast of its first quarter fiscal 2025 conference call today, Monday, January 6, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. ET. Peter Matt, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Paul Lawrence, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will host the call. The call is accessible via our website at www.cmc.com . In the event you are unable to listen to the live broadcast, the call will be archived and available for replay on our website on the next business day. Financial and statistical information presented in the broadcast are located on CMC's website under "Investors."

About CMC

CMC is an innovative solutions provider helping build a stronger, safer, and more sustainable world. Through an extensive manufacturing network principally located in the United States and Central Europe, we offer products and technologies to meet the critical reinforcement needs of the global construction sector. CMC's solutions support construction across a wide variety of applications, including infrastructure, non-residential, residential, industrial, and energy generation and transmission.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws with respect to general economic conditions, key macro-economic drivers that impact our business, the effects of ongoing trade actions, the effects of continued pressure on the liquidity of our customers, potential synergies and growth provided by acquisitions and strategic investments, demand for our products, shipment volumes, metal margins, the ability to operate our steel mills at full capacity, future availability and cost of supplies of raw materials and energy for our operations, growth rates in certain reportable segments, product margins within our Emerging Businesses Group segment, share repurchases, legal proceedings, construction activity, international trade, the impact of geopolitical conditions, capital expenditures, tax credits, our liquidity and our ability to satisfy future liquidity requirements, estimated contractual obligations, the expected capabilities and benefits of new facilities, the anticipated benefits and timeline for execution of our growth plan and initatives and our expectations or beliefs concerning future events. The statements in this release that are not historical statements, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements can generally be identified by phrases such as we or our management "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "future," "intends," "may," "plans to," "ought," "could," "will," "should," "likely," "appears," "projects," "forecasts," "outlook" or other similar words or phrases, as well as by discussions of strategy, plans or intentions.

The Company's forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and beliefs as of the time this news release was prepared. Although we believe that our expectations are reasonable, we can give no assurance that these expectations will prove to have been correct, and actual results may vary materially. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update, amend or clarify any forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events, new information or circumstances or any other changes. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations include those described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, in Part I, Item 1A, "Risk Factors" of our annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2024, as well as the following: changes in economic conditions which affect demand for our products or construction activity generally, and the impact of such changes on the highly cyclical steel industry; rapid and significant changes in the price of metals, potentially impairing our inventory values due to declines in commodity prices or reducing the profitability of downstream contracts within our vertically integrated steel operations due to rising commodity pricing; excess capacity in our industry, particularly in China, and product availability from competing steel mills and other steel suppliers including import quantities and pricing; the impact of geopolitical conditions, including political turmoil and volatility, regional conflicts, terrorism and war on the global economy, inflation, energy supplies and raw materials; increased attention to environmental, social and governance ("ESG") matters, including any targets or other ESG, environmental justice or regulatory initiatives; operating and startup risks, as well as market risks associated with the commissioning of new projects could prevent us from realizing anticipated benefits and could result in a loss of all or a substantial part of our investments; impacts from global public health crises on the economy, demand for our products, global supply chain and on our operations; compliance with and changes in existing and future laws, regulations and other legal requirements and judicial decisions that govern our business, including increased environmental regulations associated with climate change and greenhouse gas emissions; involvement in various environmental matters that may result in fines, penalties or judgments; evolving remediation technology, changing regulations, possible third-party contributions, the inherent uncertainties of the estimation process and other factors that may impact amounts accrued for environmental liabilities; potential limitations in our or our customers' abilities to access credit and non-compliance with their contractual obligations, including payment obligations; activity in repurchasing shares of our common stock under our share repurchase program; financial and non-financial covenants and restrictions on the operation of our business contained in agreements governing our debt; our ability to successfully identify, consummate and integrate acquisitions and realize any or all of the anticipated synergies or other benefits of acquisitions; the effects that acquisitions may have on our financial leverage; risks associated with acquisitions generally, such as the inability to obtain, or delays in obtaining, required approvals under applicable antitrust legislation and other regulatory and third-party consents and approvals; lower than expected future levels of revenues and higher than expected future costs; failure or inability to implement growth strategies in a timely manner; the impact of goodwill or other indefinite-lived intangible asset impairment charges; the impact of long-lived asset impairment charges; currency fluctuations; global factors, such as trade measures, military conflicts and political uncertainties, including changes to current trade regulations, such as Section 232 trade tariffs and quotas, tax legislation and other regulations which might adversely impact our business; availability and pricing of electricity, electrodes and natural gas for mill operations; our ability to hire and retain key executives and other employees; competition from other materials or from competitors that have a lower cost structure or access to greater financial resources; information technology interruptions and breaches in security; our ability to make necessary capital expenditures; availability and pricing of raw materials and other items over which we exert little influence, including scrap metal, energy and insurance; unexpected equipment failures; losses or limited potential gains due to hedging transactions; litigation claims and settlements, court decisions, regulatory rulings and legal compliance risks, including those related to the PSG litigation and other legal proceedings discussed in Note 12, Commitments and Contingencies, in Part I, Item 1, Financial Statements and in Part II, Item 1, Legal Proceedings of this Form 10-Q; risk of injury or death to employees, customers or other visitors to our operations; and civil unrest, protests and riots.

COMMERCIAL METALS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL & OPERATING STATISTICS (UNAUDITED)



Three Months Ended (in thousands, except per ton amounts)

11/30/2024

8/31/2024

5/31/2024

2/29/2024

11/30/2023 North America Steel Group



















Net sales to external customers

$ 1,518,637

$ 1,559,520

$ 1,671,358

$ 1,486,202

$ 1,592,650 Adjusted EBITDA

188,205

210,932

246,304

222,294

266,820 Adjusted EBITDA margin

12.4 %

13.5 %

14.7 %

15.0 %

16.8 %





















External tons shipped



















Raw materials

339

360

371

347

374 Rebar

549

522

520

460

522 Merchant bar and other

241

237

244

234

230 Steel products

790

759

764

694

752 Downstream products

356

361

371

316

346





















Average selling price per ton



















Raw materials

$ 874

$ 866

$ 970

$ 880

$ 783 Steel products

812

843

891

905

892 Downstream products

1,259

1,311

1,330

1,358

1,389





















Cost of raw materials per ton

$ 677

$ 664

$ 717

$ 658

$ 578 Cost of ferrous scrap utilized per ton

$ 323

$ 321

$ 353

$ 379

$ 343





















Steel products metal margin per ton

$ 489

$ 522

$ 538

$ 526

$ 549





















Europe Steel Group



















Net sales to external customers

$ 209,407

$ 222,085

$ 208,806

$ 192,500

$ 225,175 Adjusted EBITDA

25,839

(3,622)

(4,192)

(8,611)

38,942 Adjusted EBITDA margin

12.3 %

(1.6) %

(2.0) %

(4.5) %

17.3 %





















External tons shipped



















Rebar

107

98

80

64

122 Merchant bar and other

206

221

217

211

221 Steel products

313

319

297

275

343





















Average selling price per ton



















Steel products

$ 639

$ 667

$ 681

$ 673

$ 633





















Cost of ferrous scrap utilized per ton

$ 370

$ 383

$ 389

$ 394

$ 365





















Steel products metal margin per ton

$ 269

$ 284

$ 292

$ 279

$ 268





















Emerging Businesses Group



















Net sales to external customers

$ 169,415

$ 195,571

$ 188,593

$ 155,994

$ 177,239 Adjusted EBITDA

22,660

42,519

38,220

17,929

30,862 Adjusted EBITDA margin

13.4 %

21.7 %

20.3 %

11.5 %

17.4 %

COMMERCIAL METALS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES BUSINESS SEGMENTS (UNAUDITED)



Three Months Ended (in thousands)

11/30/2024

8/31/2024

5/31/2024

2/29/2024

11/30/2023 Net sales to external customers



















North America Steel Group

$ 1,518,637

$ 1,559,520

$ 1,671,358

$ 1,486,202

$ 1,592,650 Europe Steel Group

209,407

222,085

208,806

192,500

225,175 Emerging Businesses Group

169,415

195,571

188,593

155,994

177,239 Corporate and Other

12,143

18,973

9,728

13,591

7,987 Total net sales to external customers

$ 1,909,602

$ 1,996,149

$ 2,078,485

$ 1,848,287

$ 2,003,051





















Adjusted EBITDA



















North America Steel Group

$ 188,205

$ 210,932

$ 246,304

$ 222,294

$ 266,820 Europe Steel Group

25,839

(3,622)

(4,192)

(8,611)

38,942 Emerging Businesses Group

22,660

42,519

38,220

17,929

30,862 Corporate and Other

(386,245)

(25,189)

(37,070)

(34,512)

(30,987) Total adjusted EBITDA

$ (149,541)

$ 224,640

$ 243,262

$ 197,100

$ 305,637

COMMERCIAL METALS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (LOSS) (UNAUDITED)



Three Months Ended November 30, (in thousands, except share and per share data)

2024

2023 Net sales

$ 1,909,602

$ 2,003,051 Costs and operating expenses:







Cost of goods sold

1,601,722

1,604,068 Selling, general and administrative expenses

177,858

162,532 Interest expense

11,322

11,756 Litigation expense

350,000

- Net costs and operating expenses

2,140,902

1,778,356 Earnings (loss) before income taxes

(231,300)

224,695 Income tax expense (benefit)

(55,582)

48,422 Net earnings (loss)

$ (175,718)

$ 176,273









Earnings (loss) per share:







Basic

$ (1.54)

$ 1.51 Diluted

(1.54)

1.49









Cash dividends per share

$ 0.18

$ 0.16 Average basic shares outstanding

114,053,455

116,771,939 Average diluted shares outstanding

114,053,455

118,354,913

COMMERCIAL METALS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) (in thousands, except share and per share data)

November 30, 2024

August 31, 2024 Assets







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 856,104

$ 857,922 Accounts receivable (less allowance for doubtful accounts of $3,254 and $3,494)

1,106,139

1,158,946 Inventories, net

960,088

971,755 Prepaid and other current assets

294,588

285,489 Assets held for sale

1,204

18,656 Total current assets

3,218,123

3,292,768 Property, plant and equipment, net

2,612,836

2,577,136 Intangible assets, net

227,153

234,869 Goodwill

384,249

385,630 Other noncurrent assets

330,038

327,436 Total assets

$ 6,772,399

$ 6,817,839 Liabilities and stockholders' equity







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable

$ 323,492

$ 350,550 Accrued contingent litigation-related loss

350,000

- Other accrued expenses and payables

453,377

445,514 Current maturities of long-term debt

38,561

38,786 Total current liabilities

1,165,430

834,850 Deferred income taxes

200,056

276,908 Other noncurrent liabilities

243,080

255,222 Long-term debt

1,148,536

1,150,835 Total liabilities

2,757,102

2,517,815 Stockholders' equity:







Common stock, par value $0.01 per share; authorized 200,000,000 shares; issued 129,060,664 shares; outstanding 113,919,151 and 114,104,057 shares

1,290

1,290 Additional paid-in capital

384,782

407,232 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(121,855)

(85,952) Retained earnings

4,307,613

4,503,885 Less treasury stock, 15,141,513 and 14,956,607 shares at cost

(556,781)

(526,679) Stockholders' equity

4,015,049

4,299,776 Stockholders' equity attributable to non-controlling interests

248

248 Total stockholders' equity

4,015,297

4,300,024 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 6,772,399

$ 6,817,839

COMMERCIAL METALS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)



Three Months Ended November 30, (in thousands)

2024

2023 Cash flows from (used by) operating activities:







Net earnings (loss)

$ (175,718)

$ 176,273 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings (loss) to net cash flows from operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization

70,437

69,186 Stock-based compensation

10,232

8,059 Write-down of inventory

8,950

10,655 Deferred income taxes and other long-term taxes

(76,940)

21,343 Litigation expense

350,000

- Other

(185)

1,102 Changes in operating assets and liabilities

26,248

(25,558) Net cash flows from operating activities

213,024

261,060 Cash flows from (used by) investing activities:







Capital expenditures

(118,187)

(66,991) Proceeds from the sale of property, plant and equipment

5,167

- Other

(467)

518 Net cash flows used by investing activities

(113,487)

(66,473) Cash flows from (used by) financing activities:







Repayments of long-term debt

(10,940)

(9,276) Debt issuance costs

(38)

- Proceeds from accounts receivable facilities

13,303

9,421 Repayments under accounts receivable facilities

(13,303)

(17,471) Treasury stock acquired

(50,417)

(28,408) Tax withholdings related to share settlements, net of purchase plans

(19,560)

(19,535) Dividends

(20,554)

(18,748) Net cash flows used by financing activities

(101,509)

(84,017) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

(695)

819 Increase (decrease) in cash, restricted cash, and cash equivalents

(2,667)

111,389 Cash, restricted cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

859,555

595,717 Cash, restricted cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 856,888

$ 707,106









Supplemental information:







Cash paid (refund received) for income taxes

$ (3,031)

$ 1,398 Cash paid for interest

11,270

10,888









Cash and cash equivalents

$ 856,104

$ 704,603 Restricted cash

784

2,503 Total cash, restricted cash and cash equivalents

$ 856,888

$ 707,106

COMMERCIAL METALS COMPANY

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED)

This press release contains financial measures not derived in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP measure are provided below.

Adjusted EBITDA, core EBITDA, core EBITDA margin and adjusted earnings are non-GAAP financial measures. Adjusted earnings per diluted share is defined as adjusted earnings on a diluted per share basis. Core EBITDA margin is defined as core EBITDA divided by net sales. The adjustment "Settlement of New Markets Tax Credit transactions" represents the recognition of deferred revenue from 2016 and 2017 resulting from the Company's participation in the New Markets Tax Credit program provided for in the Community Renewal Tax Relief Act of 2000 during the development of a micro mill, spooler and T-post shop located in eligible zones as determined by the Internal Revenue Service. In prior periods, the Company included within the definition of core EBITDA, core EBITDA margin, adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per diluted share an adjustment for "Mill operational commissioning costs" related to the Company's third micro mill, which was placed into service during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023. Periods commencing subsequent to February 29, 2024 no longer include an adjustment for mill operational commissioning costs. Accordingly, the Company has recast core EBITDA, core EBITDA margin, adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per diluted share for all prior periods to conform to this presentation.

Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as alternatives for, the most directly comparable measures derived in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. However, we believe that the non-GAAP financial measures provide relevant and useful information to management, investors, analysts, creditors and other interested parties in our industry as they allow: (i) comparison of our earnings to those of our competitors; (ii) a supplemental measure of our underlying business operational performance; and (iii) the assessment of period-to-period performance trends. Management uses non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate financial performance and set target benchmarks for annual and long-term cash incentive performance plans.

A reconciliation of net earnings (loss) to adjusted EBITDA and core EBITDA is provided below:





Three Months Ended (in thousands)

11/30/2024

8/31/2024

5/31/2024

2/29/2024

11/30/2023 Net earnings (loss)

$ (175,718)

$ 103,931

$ 119,440

$ 85,847

$ 176,273 Interest expense

11,322

12,142

12,117

11,878

11,756 Income tax expense (benefit)

(55,582)

29,819

40,867

31,072

48,422 Depreciation and amortization

70,437

72,190

70,692

68,299

69,186 Asset impairments

-

6,558

146

4

- Adjusted EBITDA

(149,541)

224,640

243,262

197,100

305,637 Non-cash equity compensation

10,232

9,173

12,846

14,988

8,059 Settlement of New Markets Tax Credit transactions

-

(6,748)

-

-

- Litigation expense

350,000

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ - Core EBITDA

$ 210,691

$ 227,065

$ 256,108

$ 212,088

$ 313,696





















Net sales

$ 1,909,602

$ 1,996,149

$ 2,078,485

$ 1,848,287

$ 2,003,051 Core EBITDA margin

11.0 %

11.4 %

12.3 %

11.5 %

15.7 %

A reconciliation of net earnings (loss) to adjusted earnings is provided below:





Three Months Ended (in thousands, except per share data)

11/30/2024

8/31/2024

5/31/2024

2/29/2024

11/30/2023 Net earnings (loss)

$ (175,718)

$ 103,931

$ 119,440

$ 85,847

$ 176,273 Asset impairments

-

6,558

146

4

- Settlement of New Markets Tax Credit transactions

-

(6,748)

-

-

- Litigation expense

350,000

-

-

-

- Total adjustments (pre-tax)

$ 350,000

$ (190)

$ 146

$ 4

$ - Related tax effects on adjustments

(85,750)

40

(31)

(1)

- Adjusted earnings

$ 88,532

$ 103,781

$ 119,555

$ 85,850

$ 176,273 Net earnings (loss) per diluted share

$ (1.54)

$ 0.90

$ 1.02

$ 0.73

$ 1.49 Adjusted earnings per diluted share

$ 0.78

$ 0.90

$ 1.02

$ 0.73

$ 1.49

SOURCE Commercial Metals Company