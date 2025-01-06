COPPELL, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Metroplex Trading Company, LLC (doing business as GrabAGun) (the "Company" or "GrabAGun"), an online retailer of firearms, ammunition and related accessories, and Colombier Acquisition Corp. II ("Colombier II") (NYSE: CLBR), a special purpose acquisition company led by Omeed Malik, a distinguished entrepreneur and investor with extensive experience in digital marketplace transactions, today announced that the companies have entered into a definitive business combination agreement. After the anticipated closing in the summer of 2025, the combined company will be named GrabAGun Digital Holdings Inc. and its shares are expected to trade on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") under the symbol "PEW". Colombier II shares currently trade on the NYSE under the symbol "CLBR".

Donald Trump Jr., a newly appointed advisor to the Company, commented, " It's truly important to me to only support and invest in companies that actually share my pro-American values, which is exactly why I'm so excited to announce our partnership with GrabAGun. Much like Truth Social, PublicSquare and Rumble have led the charge to protect the First Amendment, GrabAGun will do the same for the Second Amendment. In an age where our right to bear arms is under constant attack from anti-gun politicians and woke corporations, GrabAGun has developed a powerful, scalable platform that offers unmatched selection and service to Americans who wish to legally buy and own a firearm. Backed by the exceptional leadership of Colombier II, I believe that CEO Marc Nemati and his team will revolutionize this industry, and I look forward to partnering with them and leveraging our combined resources to protect our fundamental rights, while driving significant growth for the company, as we move into 2025."

Founded in 2010, GrabAGun offers a large assortment of sporting firearms, ammunition and accessories to suit enthusiasts of all ages, backgrounds and experience levels. The Company is an established market leader in the $25 billion F&A industry. As broader consumer behavior continues to shift toward mobile online shopping versus in-store, GrabAGun is positioned to benefit from a shift in both use and demographic composition from its historically older, hunting-focused marketplace to a tech-savvy, younger generation of enthusiasts, sportsmen and defenders looking for a shopping experience in line with their mobile-first preferences. GrabAGun leverages proprietary inventory and order management systems to enable seamless fulfillment and data management, industry leading pricing and attractive margins in line with rigorous, comprehensive U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF)-licensed regulatory and legal requirements.

" GrabAGun has been one of the leaders in modernizing the shooting sports industry by leveraging its cutting-edge technology platform, advanced software solutions and seamless eCommerce experience," said Marc Nemati, Chief Executive Officer of GrabAGun. " In an industry that has historically been slow to adopt modern technology, we have developed a scalable solution that delivers a best-in-class buying experience to customers nationwide. Through this transformative partnership with Colombier II, we gain the strategic funding and media expertise needed to amplify our reach and scale operations even further. Combined with our strong and visionary management team, this collaboration positions us to capitalize on numerous significant growth opportunities and deliver long-term value to our stakeholders."

" GrabAGun, armed with equity currency and cash from this transformative transaction, is positioning itself to consolidate the 2A sector and modernize the firearms buying experience," continued Omeed Malik, CEO and Chairman of Colombier II. " The company has already demonstrated remarkable growth through innovative customer outreach programs, but we see an untapped opportunity ahead. By introducing GrabAGun into our proprietary independent media portfolio, this transaction can unlock a whole new group of customers. Just as Colombier I propelled PublicSquare to tremendous growth, we believe we can deliver the same success here, driving attention, expanding GrabAGun's user base, attracting new investors and accelerating its revenue growth."

Transaction Overview

The board of directors of Colombier II has approved the transaction. The transaction will require the approval of the equity holders of GrabAGun and the shareholders of Colombier II. All the equity holders of GrabAGun have entered into support agreements under which they have agreed to vote in favor of the transaction. The transaction is subject to other customary closing conditions.

The transaction is valued at $150 million with the current equity holders of GrabAGun receiving $100 million of stock (valued at $10.00 per share) in the combined company and $50 million of cash. All funds delivered to the combined company in connection with the transaction will be used to finance strategic acquisitions in the 2A space, fund and accelerate future growth initiatives, seek consolidation opportunities, pay transaction expenses and for other general corporate purposes.

GrabAGun's existing equity holders and management are rolling two-thirds of their equity into the transaction. The combined company's shares of common stock that GrabAGun equity holders receive in the transaction and the combined company's shares of common stock that Colombier II's sponsor receives in the transaction in exchange for its founder shares will be subject to lock-up restrictions.

Ellenoff Grossman & Schole LLP is serving as legal counsel to Colombier II in the transaction.

Stephens Inc. served as exclusive financial advisor to GrabAGun in its business combination with Colombier Acquisition Corp. II and Olshan Frome Wolosky LLP served as legal counsel to GrabAGun in the transaction.

Additional information about the proposed transaction, including a copy of the business combination agreement and investor presentation, will be available in a current report on Form 8-K to be filed by Colombier II with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and at www.sec.gov.

About GrabAGun

We are defenders. We are sportsmen. We are outdoorsmen. We believe that it is our American duty to help everyone, from first-time buyers to long-time enthusiasts, understand and legally secure their firearms and accessories. That's why our arsenal is fully packed, consistently refreshed, and always loaded with high-quality, affordable firearms and accessories. Industry-leading brands that GrabAGun works with include Smith & Wesson Brands, Sturm, Ruger & Co., SIG Sauer, Glock, Springfield Armory and Hornady Manufacturing, among others.

GrabAGun is a fast growing, digitally native eCommerce retailer of firearms and ammunition, related accessories and other outdoor enthusiast products. Building on the Company's proprietary software expertise, the Company's eCommerce site has become one of the leading firearm retail websites. In addition to its eCommerce excellence, GrabAGun has developed industry-leading solutions that revolutionize supply chain management, combining dynamic inventory and order management with AI-powered pricing and demand forecasting. These advancements enable seamless logistics, efficient regulatory compliance and a streamlined experience for customers.

About Colombier Acquisition Corp. II

Colombier II is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While Colombier II may pursue an acquisition opportunity in any business, industry, sector or geographical location, it intends to focus on industries that complement the management team's background and network, such as companies categorized by Entrepreneurship, Innovation and Growth (EIG), including but not limited to parallel economies, the return of products and services developed within the United States, sectors with impaired value due to certain investor mandates and businesses within regulated areas that are disrupting inefficiencies related thereto. Please visit Investor Relations:: Colombier Acquisition Corp II (CLBR) for more information.

