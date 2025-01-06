Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - January 6, 2025) - Bracewell LLP announced today that Bryan L. Clark has joined the firm's Dallas office as a partner in both the firm's oil and gas and energy transition practice groups. Clark is returning to private practice after serving for over a decade as the primary midstream counsel at Pioneer Natural Resources USA, Inc. He also served as lead counsel on energy transition matters, including wind and solar development, for the Fortune 200 company, which is now part of ExxonMobil Corporation.

"I'm thrilled to welcome Bryan to the firm," said Bracewell Managing Partner Gregory M. Bopp. "Bryan's in-house experience, combined with his firsthand knowledge of the midstream sector, strengthens our ability to serve the needs of our energy clients."

As Pioneer's managing associate general counsel, Clark served as the primary marketing and midstream counsel. He advised the board of directors, executive management and senior officers on matters involving complex commercial transactions, mergers, acquisitions and divestitures, federal and state energy regulations, litigation and the global energy transition. Clark also advised on Pioneer's continuing efforts to electrify its production activities through engagement with the Public Utility Commission of Texas and several investor-owned utilities.

"Bryan has been a Bracewell client for a number of years. His experience with unregulated, day-to-day midstream contracts, including processing, gathering, interconnections and blending agreements, brings additional depth to our market-leading oil and gas practice," said James "JJ" McAnelly III, co-chair of Bracewell's oil and gas practice.

Clark joined Pioneer in 2012 as senior counsel, and was promoted first to associate general counsel in 2014 and then managing associate general counsel in 2022. He began his career with the Office of the Texas Attorney General, served as an attorney advisor with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and worked as an associate at Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP in Washington, DC, before joining Pioneer in 2012. Clark graduated with a B.A. in economics from Vanderbilt University in 1996 and received his J.D. in 1999 from Southern Methodist University's Dedman School of Law.

"I'm excited to return to private practice, and can think of no better place to do so than Bracewell. Bracewell is an exemplary energy law firm. I look forward to working with my new partners in helping the firm's clients meet their business objectives," said Clark.

Bryan L. Clark, Bracewell LLP, Partner

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9451/236139_9c4f1c84d4bd1b15_001full.jpg

About Bracewell LLP

Bracewell is a leading law and government relations firm primarily serving the energy, infrastructure, finance and technology industries throughout the world. Our industry focus results in comprehensive state-of-the-art knowledge of the commercial, legal and governmental challenges faced by our clients and enables us to provide innovative solutions to facilitate transactions and resolve disputes.

###

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/236139

SOURCE: Bracewell