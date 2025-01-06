JCE Energy, a Scotland-based specialist in off-grid power solutions, has delivered a bespoke modular solar system to an unmanned installation in the Norwegian sector of the North Sea. Aberdeen-based JCE Energy has delivered a bespoke modular solar system to an unmanned installation belonging to Norwegian petroleum company Aker BP. The solar package will meet the year-round energy demands of the installation, currently under construction in the North Sea, in place of a diesel generator. JCE Energy said its modular solar package was designed and manufactured to address specific challenges of offshore ...

