Empresa de Generación Eléctrica Punta Catalina (EGEPC), the Dominican Republic's power utility, has launched a tender for a 40 MW solar plant aimed at self-consumption. From pv magazine LatAm EGEPC has launched a tender for a 40 MW solar plant to enhance the efficiency of its Punta Catalina thermoelectric plant in the Dominican Republic. The project is designed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by integrating solar energy into the existing coal-fired units, which generate 720 MW for the National Interconnected Electric System (SENI). EGEPC said that the PV modules must be monofacial, sourced ...

