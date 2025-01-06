Rimmel's mascara of the future is here… lashes will never be the same again! Step up your lash game with the new Wonder'Bond Bonding Serum Mascara by Rimmel London. Discover Rimmel's first bonding serum mascara for longer, smoother, healthier-looking lashes with up to 350% more volume. Get instantly revitalized lashes in one swipe!

This is more than just mascara. Trailblazing in every sense, it's the first-ever co-created mascara from Rimmel London. Developed in partnership with three of Rimmel London's' Creator Crew partners Ria Caeliya (@ria.caeliya), August Kamrai (@imonaugust) and Alyssa Lorraine (@_alyssa_lorraine_) it's truly a product for Gen Z, created by Gen Z. Rimmel's ongoing collaboration with these inspiring creators is helping to break beauty barriers and inspiring the development of innovative make-up.

Lashes can take a beating. Curling, rubbing, aggressive removers, extensions and lash lifts can leave them tired and prone to lash loss. Inspired by hair bond repair serums, this bonding serum mascara works to visibly improve lash quality. The unique formula is powered by Rimmel's biotin bonding complex, with known ingredients including:

Biotin that improves the overall keratin infrastructure in the lashes and prevents lash fall out

Arginine, an essential amino acid, and Pro Vitamin B5 to strengthen and condition lashes

Clover Flower extract, containing flavonoids and antioxidants offers protection against environmental damage

Tetrapeptide promotes overall lash health and vitality

This powerful ingredient complex creates a protective barrier around lashes, providing strength to the keratin lash fiber and leaving lashes looking stronger, healthier, and fuller even after the mascara's been removed. Applying Wonder'Bond Bonding Serum Mascara transforms the appearance of lashes now and helps protect them for the future. In consumer tests, 82% of users agreed this mascara gives lashes ultimate length and 89% agreed lashes looked fuller.

Longer, smoother and healthier looking lashes couldn't be easier. The precision brush coats and lifts even the shortest lashes from root to tip. This smudge-proof, flake-proof, clump-free mascara lasts for up to 18 hours. Cutting-edge is also caring, as the lightweight formula is clean, cruelty-free, vegan and suitable for sensitive eyes.

Discover the mascara of tomorrow, today. Take lashes into the future of length, strength and protection with Wonder'Bond Bonding Serum Mascara by Rimmel. Available everywhere Rimmel is sold, in the makeup aisle January 2025.

About Rimmel London

Established in 1834, Rimmel London is a cosmetic brand that goes beyond looks to a beauty that is lived. Rimmel London's kind of beauty is an attitude, lived out on the streets of London or wherever you are, whoever you are, whatever age, you can live by it. It is alive, not posed, or perfect. Rimmel London lives in the now, out to discover what's new, new ways to express who you are from unrivaled product innovation to cult classic heritage products to empowering its audience through consumer-led innovation and campaigns beyond. Rimmel London allows you to put yourself out there and live your London look.

Rimmel London is officially Leaping Bunny approved by cruelty free international. For additional information about Rimmel London, please visit www.rimmellondon.com.

