MegaFair: Serial Entrepreneur Yan Shif Launches New Venture, Expanding Vision of the Gaming Industry

Yan Shif, a seasoned entrepreneur with over two decades of experience, has officially announced the creation of his newest company, MegaFair, marking a bold extension of the gaming industry. Yan, who founded his first business at just 13 years old, has built a career on identifying market opportunities and driving innovation across diverse sectors, including marketing. Now, he is venturing into the entertainment niche.

After successfully establishing a marketing agency that collaborated with global brands to deliver transformative growth, Yan shifted his focus in 2019 to the rapidly evolving gaming market. Recognizing the sector's explosive potential-with forecasts estimating it will reach $453.74 billion by 2028-Shif began laying the groundwork for his latest venture.

The company, officially launched in 2022, has quickly gained momentum. By 2024, it has grown to a team of approximately 40 employees and has already achieved notable milestones. Its public debut is slated for the third quarter of 2025, positioning it as a dynamic new player in the competitive gaming landscape.

"Building businesses has always been more than a career-it's a passion rooted in the drive to innovate and create lasting impact," Yan said. "The gaming industry represents an incredible opportunity to redefine boundaries and deliver meaningful experiences."

Yan Shif's journey-from teenage entrepreneur to a visionary leader navigating the cutting edge of gaming-underscores his relentless pursuit of growth and innovation. With a proven track record of transforming ideas into successful ventures, his latest move is a clear signal of his ambition to shape the future of gaming.

