Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 06.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Warum der Warren Buffett des Bergbaus alles auf diese Aktie setzt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
06.01.2025 17:14 Uhr
93 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

MegaFair: Serial Entrepreneur Yan Shif Launches New Venture, Expanding Vision of the Gaming Industry

Finanznachrichten News

LONDON, GB / ACCESSWIRE / January 6, 2025 / Yan Shif, a seasoned entrepreneur with over two decades of experience, has officially announced the creation of his newest company, MegaFair, marking a bold extension of the gaming industry. Yan, who founded his first business at just 13 years old, has built a career on identifying market opportunities and driving innovation across diverse sectors, including marketing. Now, he is venturing into the entertainment niche.

After successfully establishing a marketing agency that collaborated with global brands to deliver transformative growth, Yan shifted his focus in 2019 to the rapidly evolving gaming market. Recognizing the sector's explosive potential-with forecasts estimating it will reach $453.74 billion by 2028-Shif began laying the groundwork for his latest venture.

The company, officially launched in 2022, has quickly gained momentum. By 2024, it has grown to a team of approximately 40 employees and has already achieved notable milestones. Its public debut is slated for the third quarter of 2025, positioning it as a dynamic new player in the competitive gaming landscape.

"Building businesses has always been more than a career-it's a passion rooted in the drive to innovate and create lasting impact," Yan said. "The gaming industry represents an incredible opportunity to redefine boundaries and deliver meaningful experiences."

Yan Shif's journey-from teenage entrepreneur to a visionary leader navigating the cutting edge of gaming-underscores his relentless pursuit of growth and innovation. With a proven track record of transforming ideas into successful ventures, his latest move is a clear signal of his ambition to shape the future of gaming.

Contact Information

Anastasiia Varha
PR Manager MegaFair
a.varha.pr@gmail.com
+357 96017738

.

SOURCE: MegaFair



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2025 ACCESSWIRE
Treibt Nvidias KI-Boom den Uranpreis?
In einer Welt, in der künstliche Intelligenz zunehmend zum Treiber technologischer Fortschritte wird, rückt auch der Energiebedarf, der für den Betrieb und die Weiterentwicklung von KI-Systemen erforderlich ist, in den Fokus.

Nvidia, ein Vorreiter auf dem Gebiet der KI, steht im Zentrum dieser Entwicklung. Mit steigender Nachfrage nach leistungsfähigeren KI-Anwendungen steigt auch der Bedarf an Energie. Uran, als Schlüsselkomponente für die Energiegewinnung in Kernkraftwerken, könnte dadurch einen neuen Stellenwert erhalten.

Dieser kostenlose Report beleuchtet, wie der KI-Boom potenziell den Uranmarkt beeinflusst und stellt drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die von diesen Entwicklungen profitieren könnten und echtes Rallyepotenzial besitzen

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von der steigenden Nachfrage, der den Uranpreis auf neue Höchststände treiben könnte.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.