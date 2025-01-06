Total Acre Grower Clinic 2025: A Premier Event for Agriculture Innovators

Total Acre is thrilled to host the 2025 Grower Clinic, set to take place from January 19-22, 2025, at the Renaissance at SeaWorld in Orlando, Florida. This exciting three-day event, themed "Unlock Your Potential," will bring together the brightest minds in agriculture, including three reigning world-record yield champions. The clinic promises an unparalleled opportunity for growers, industry leaders, and agricultural professionals to explore the latest trends, innovative farming practices, and cutting-edge technologies.

The Total Acre Grower Clinic will offer more than 20 breakout sessions led by industry experts, providing valuable insights into the future of agriculture. Total Acre members will have exclusive access to multi-level training sessions for the proprietary Yield Management System (YMS) software and a first look at the 2024 trial data reveal. In addition to the educational presentations and workshops, the event will feature an expansive trade show, showcasing leading companies from across the agriculture sector. This comprehensive experience provides an exceptional platform for networking, discovering emerging technologies, and engaging in impactful discussions on the evolving landscape of sustainable farming.

"We are excited to invite growers to join us in Orlando for this transformative event," said Chad Scebold, Marketing & Grower Experience with Total Acre. "With a lineup that includes world-record yield champions Alex Harrell, Randy Dowdy, and David Hula, the Total Acre Grower Clinic will offer exclusive insights from the very best in the industry. It's an incredible opportunity to learn from the leaders shaping the future of agriculture."

The Total Acre Grower Clinic isn't just about learning-it's also about experiencing everything Orlando has to offer. Attendees will enjoy a welcome and awards reception, an off-site dinner event, and a chance to explore iconic attractions like SeaWorld and Disney World.

The Total Acre Grower Clinic 2025 is designed to provide growers with cutting-edge tools and strategies to elevate their practices and stay ahead of industry trends. By bringing together a diverse network of professionals, the event fosters collaboration, idea exchange, and growth within the agricultural community.

About Total Acre:

Total Acre is a leading program focused on unlocking the potential of agricultural practices and providing valuable resources to growers across the nation. By bringing together top industry experts, award-winning farmers, and innovators, the program creates a dynamic platform for learning, collaboration, and sharing new ideas for sustainable farming solutions.

For more information and to register for the Total Acre Grower Clinic 2025, visit https://totalacre.com/grower-clinic-2025 .

SOURCE: Total Acre

