Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 06.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Warum der Warren Buffett des Bergbaus alles auf diese Aktie setzt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
06.01.2025 17:14 Uhr
62 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Total Acre Grower Clinic 2025: A Premier Event for Agriculture Innovators

Finanznachrichten News

LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY / ACCESSWIRE / January 6, 2025 / Total Acre is thrilled to host the 2025 Grower Clinic, set to take place from January 19-22, 2025, at the Renaissance at SeaWorld in Orlando, Florida. This exciting three-day event, themed "Unlock Your Potential," will bring together the brightest minds in agriculture, including three reigning world-record yield champions. The clinic promises an unparalleled opportunity for growers, industry leaders, and agricultural professionals to explore the latest trends, innovative farming practices, and cutting-edge technologies.

The Total Acre Grower Clinic will offer more than 20 breakout sessions led by industry experts, providing valuable insights into the future of agriculture. Total Acre members will have exclusive access to multi-level training sessions for the proprietary Yield Management System (YMS) software and a first look at the 2024 trial data reveal. In addition to the educational presentations and workshops, the event will feature an expansive trade show, showcasing leading companies from across the agriculture sector. This comprehensive experience provides an exceptional platform for networking, discovering emerging technologies, and engaging in impactful discussions on the evolving landscape of sustainable farming.

"We are excited to invite growers to join us in Orlando for this transformative event," said Chad Scebold, Marketing & Grower Experience with Total Acre. "With a lineup that includes world-record yield champions Alex Harrell, Randy Dowdy, and David Hula, the Total Acre Grower Clinic will offer exclusive insights from the very best in the industry. It's an incredible opportunity to learn from the leaders shaping the future of agriculture."

The Total Acre Grower Clinic isn't just about learning-it's also about experiencing everything Orlando has to offer. Attendees will enjoy a welcome and awards reception, an off-site dinner event, and a chance to explore iconic attractions like SeaWorld and Disney World.

The Total Acre Grower Clinic 2025 is designed to provide growers with cutting-edge tools and strategies to elevate their practices and stay ahead of industry trends. By bringing together a diverse network of professionals, the event fosters collaboration, idea exchange, and growth within the agricultural community.

About Total Acre:
Total Acre is a leading program focused on unlocking the potential of agricultural practices and providing valuable resources to growers across the nation. By bringing together top industry experts, award-winning farmers, and innovators, the program creates a dynamic platform for learning, collaboration, and sharing new ideas for sustainable farming solutions.

For more information and to register for the Total Acre Grower Clinic 2025, visit https://totalacre.com/grower-clinic-2025.

Contact Information

Chad Scebold
Marketing
cscebold@totalacre.com
402-810-2585

.

SOURCE: Total Acre



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2025 ACCESSWIRE
Treibt Nvidias KI-Boom den Uranpreis?
In einer Welt, in der künstliche Intelligenz zunehmend zum Treiber technologischer Fortschritte wird, rückt auch der Energiebedarf, der für den Betrieb und die Weiterentwicklung von KI-Systemen erforderlich ist, in den Fokus.

Nvidia, ein Vorreiter auf dem Gebiet der KI, steht im Zentrum dieser Entwicklung. Mit steigender Nachfrage nach leistungsfähigeren KI-Anwendungen steigt auch der Bedarf an Energie. Uran, als Schlüsselkomponente für die Energiegewinnung in Kernkraftwerken, könnte dadurch einen neuen Stellenwert erhalten.

Dieser kostenlose Report beleuchtet, wie der KI-Boom potenziell den Uranmarkt beeinflusst und stellt drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die von diesen Entwicklungen profitieren könnten und echtes Rallyepotenzial besitzen

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von der steigenden Nachfrage, der den Uranpreis auf neue Höchststände treiben könnte.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.