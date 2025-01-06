iQuanti: How to Find Resources for Working Parents in Illinois

NEWTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 6, 2025 / Balancing the demands of a full-time job along with parenting can be tricky. Working parents often need additional resources such as child care support, information, financial help, and peer support.

Fortunately, working parents in Illinois have several child care support programs designed to ease the burden of care expenses and enhance the well-being of their children. A few of these are highlighted below.

Child Care Assistance Program (CCAP)

The Illinois Department of Human Services (IDHS) Child Care Assistance Program (CCAP) helps low-income families by subsidizing the cost of child care, making it more affordable for parents who are working, attending school, or in a training program.

CCAP eligibility is based on family size and income. If approved, parents receive monthly co-payments toward child care expenses through the program. IDHS determines the co-payment, which may vary based on personal circumstances and child care needs. Parents can apply through their local Child Care Resource and Referral (CCR&R) agency, which provides guidance throughout the application process and can assist in finding licensed child care providers across the state.

Child Care Resource and Referral Agencies (CCR&R)

CCR&R agencies across Illinois provide personalized assistance to families seeking child care in local communities. These agencies can help you find licensed childcare providers in your area (for instance, if you're looking for a Naperville daycare), access information about financial assistance programs, understand daycare licensing and regulations, evaluate the quality of a child care center, and more. They may also be able to provide information to parents seeking services for special needs kids. Find your local CCR&R agency on the Child Care Aware of Illinois website or the Illinois Network of Child Care Resource and Referral Agencies (INCCRRA) website.

Online resources

Illinois Cares for Kids (illinoiscaresforkids.org) is a comprehensive online resource for early childhood education and care programs, child care support, and health tips for infants, toddlers, pre school- and school- aged children. Parents can also find information on child development, including disabilities and delayed milestones, special needs and education, emotional well-being, healthy eating, immunizations, and fitness tips.

Childcare.gov is another website that aims to support parents with information about how to find and assess their childcare options, including daycares in Chicago. The Illinois state page offers tips on how to choose quality child care, find child care near you, learn about financial assistance, children's health insurance, health services, early learning resources, and more.

In addition to these options, working parents in Illinois can leverage their community networks to find useful resources. You can ask friends and coworkers about daycare co-ops, family child care homes, parent support groups, local non-profit daycares, or daycares run by religious organizations. These options are often available locally but may not be well-publicized online, so word-of-mouth referrals can be an excellent way to find local resources.

Contact Information:

Name: Sonakshi Murze

Email: Sonakshi.murze@iquanti.com

Job Title: Manager

SOURCE: iQuanti

View the original press release on accesswire.com