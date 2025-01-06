Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 06.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Warum der Warren Buffett des Bergbaus alles auf diese Aktie setzt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1J1DR | ISIN: BE0974264930 | Ticker-Symbol: FO4N
Tradegate
06.01.25
17:25 Uhr
47,400 Euro
+0,060
+0,13 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
BEL-20
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
AGEAS SA/NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AGEAS SA/NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
47,22047,28019:13
47,18047,28019:10
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.01.2025 17:46 Uhr
136 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ageas reports on the progress of share buy-back programme

Finanznachrichten News

Further to the initiation of the share buy-back programme announced on 28 August 2024, Ageas reports the purchase of 38,549 Ageas shares in the period from 30-12-2024 until 03-01-2025.

DateNumber of
Shares		Total amount
(EUR)		Average price
(EUR)		Lowest price
(EUR)		Highest price
(EUR)
30-12-2024000.000.000.00
31-12-2024000.000.000.00
01-01-2025000.000.000.00
02-01-202521,9141,028,85046.9546.6047.20
03-01-202516,635785,42547.2247.0247.34
Total38,5491,814,27547.0646.6047.34

Since the start of the share buy-back programme on 16 September 2024, Ageas has bought back 1,603,162 shares for a total amount of EUR 76,814,227. This corresponds to 0.85% of the total shares outstanding.

The overview relating to the share buy-back programme is available on our website.

Attachment

  • PDF version of the press release (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/877af428-40ca-4cc5-8db8-625a2160455b)

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
6 Richtige für 2025
Das Börsenjahr 2025 klopft schon an die Tür – und wie immer geht es um die Frage: Welche Aktien werden die großen Gewinner sein? Die Auswahl an Möglichkeiten ist riesig, doch nur ein paar echte Volltreffer stechen heraus.

Ob stabiler Dividenden-Lieferant, Tech-Pionier oder spekulative Wette im Krypto-Bereich – wir haben die Märkte für Sie ausgiebig durchforstet und präsentieren Ihnen 6 Unternehmen, die große Chancen auf außergewöhnliche Kurssteigerungen besitzen. Hier sind, speziell für Sie, Ihre „6 Richtigen“ für 2025.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche Unternehmen das Potenzial besitzen, im kommenden Jahr richtig durchzustarten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.