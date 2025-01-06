Regulatory News:

Spartoo (ISIN code: FR00140043Y1 mnemonic: ALSPT), one of the leading online retailers for fashion items in Europe, today announced its financial calendar for fiscal year 2025.

Indicative financial calendar1

Events Dates GMV2 and Full-Year Results 2024 Monday March 24, 2025 GMV and Half-Year Results 2025 Monday September 29, 2025

Next financial publication

GMV and Full-Year Results 2024,

March 24, 2025 after market close

About Spartoo

With 10,000 brands and more than 1.7 million items, Spartoo offers one of the widest selections of fashion items (footwear, ready-to-wear, bags) in more than 30 countries in Europe, thanks to its team of more than 400 employees of nearly 30 different nationalities. In 2023, the Group generated a GMV (Gross Merchandise Value) of €200.2 million, 40% of which was generated internationally. With an integrated logistics platform and after-sales service, Spartoo stands out for its customer-centric approach, as evidenced by a very high customer satisfaction rate. The strategy is based on the strong synergies between the online sales model and the advantages of physical stores, which support loyalty and brand awareness. Capitalizing on its e-commerce know-how, Spartoo has also developed a complete range of services for professionals.

1 Press releases will be disseminated after market close. Information subject to change.

2 Gross Merchandise Value (GMV): total sales of products (including VAT) and services, net of returns.

Contacts:

Spartoo

+33 4 58 00 16 84

investors@spartoo.com

NewCap

Louis-Victor Delouvrier

Nicolas Fossiez

Investor Relations

newcap@spartoo.com

+33 1 44 71 94 94

NewCap

Nicolas Mérigeau

Gaëlle Fromaigeat

Media Relations

newcap@spartoo.com

+33 1 44 71 94 94