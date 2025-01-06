Infineon's stock demonstrated remarkable momentum on Monday, surging more than 6% to reach €33.01, primarily driven by Microsoft's announcement to invest approximately $80 billion in AI data center expansion during the current fiscal year. The semiconductor manufacturer's prospects were further bolstered by UBS analysts' optimistic outlook, designating Infineon as their "top pick" with a price target of €41. This positive sentiment reflects the company's growing potential in artificial intelligence applications and silicon carbide chip production, marking a significant turnaround from the previous year's performance when the stock had recorded a decline of over 10%.

Future Growth Outlook

Despite a cautious start to the new fiscal year, Infineon maintains an optimistic stance for 2024/25, projecting an operating margin of around 20%. The company has implemented a strategic cost-reduction initiative, including a 10% reduction in investments to €2.5 billion, while focusing on expanding its artificial intelligence capabilities to offset temporary weakness in the automotive sector. Analysts maintain their bullish perspective, setting an average price target of €38.89 and forecasting earnings per share of €1.50 for fiscal year 2025.

