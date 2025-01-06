Article 223-16 of general regulation of French Autorité des Marchés Financiers
Listing market: Euronext Paris (Market segment C ISIN Code: FR001400K4B1- Symbol: PHXM)
Website: www.phaxiam.com
Date
Total of shares composing the share capital
Total of brut (1) voting rights
Total of net (2) voting rights
December 31, 2023
6 075 105
6 226 982
6 226 733
January 31, 2024
6 075 105
6 227 002
6 226 753
February 29, 2024
6 075 105
6 226 951
6 226 702
March 29, 2024
6 075 105
6 226 938
6 226 689
April 30, 2024
6 075 105
6 226 932
6 226 683
May 31, 2024
6 075 105
6 226 989
6 226 740
July 1, 2024
9 980 668
10 132 597
10 132 348
October 8, 2024
10 013 719
10 165 848
10 165 599
October 31, 2024
10 013 719
10 165 846
10 165 597
November 29, 2024
10 013 719
10 166 025
10 165 776
December 31, 2024
10 050 675
10 202 881
10 202 632
(1) Gross voting rights number (or theoretical voting rights) is used as a basis for calculating the crossing of the threshold. In accordance with article 223-11 of general regulation of Autorité des Marchés Financiers, this number is calculated on the basis of all shares carrying the single and double voting rights, including shares without voting rights.
(2) Without treasury shares.
