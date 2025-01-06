Article 223-16 of general regulation of French Autorité des Marchés Financiers

Regulatory News:

PHAXIAM (Paris:PHXM):

Listing market: Euronext Paris (Market segment C ISIN Code: FR001400K4B1- Symbol: PHXM)

Website: www.phaxiam.com

Date Total of shares composing the share capital Total of brut (1) voting rights Total of net (2) voting rights December 31, 2023 6 075 105 6 226 982 6 226 733 January 31, 2024 6 075 105 6 227 002 6 226 753 February 29, 2024 6 075 105 6 226 951 6 226 702 March 29, 2024 6 075 105 6 226 938 6 226 689 April 30, 2024 6 075 105 6 226 932 6 226 683 May 31, 2024 6 075 105 6 226 989 6 226 740 July 1, 2024 9 980 668 10 132 597 10 132 348 October 8, 2024 10 013 719 10 165 848 10 165 599 October 31, 2024 10 013 719 10 165 846 10 165 597 November 29, 2024 10 013 719 10 166 025 10 165 776 December 31, 2024 10 050 675 10 202 881 10 202 632

(1) Gross voting rights number (or theoretical voting rights) is used as a basis for calculating the crossing of the threshold. In accordance with article 223-11 of general regulation of Autorité des Marchés Financiers, this number is calculated on the basis of all shares carrying the single and double voting rights, including shares without voting rights.

(2) Without treasury shares.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250106691754/en/

Contacts:

PHAXIAM