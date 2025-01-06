2025 Belongs to Srixon: The All-New Z-STAR Series Begins Year With a Win

Srixon Launches Ninth Generation Z-STAR Series Golf Balls

Srixon's all-new Z-STAR Series launches into the new year with a record-breaking victory. The latest line of Z-STAR golf balls are engineered to pack an even greater punch, with longer distance, more optimized spin, and tour-level stopping power around the greens.

Pure Performance, Pure Srixon

A highlight of the latest Z-STAR Series is the newly formulated, extra thin, premium urethane cover made with biomass. This innovative cover is specifically designed to withstand all conditions faced on the course, ensuring each Z-STAR Series model maintains its tour-caliber performance throughout rounds of play.

In addition to the new biomass cover, the Z-STAR Series also features Spin Skin+ coating. This thin layer of specialized urethane increases the cover's friction, resulting in enhanced approach shots and greenside spin. Additionally, the use of a stronger urethane paint in this generation helps improve resistance to dirt and grime, providing players with superior spin control and extra versatility around the greens.

"Our approach to this generation of the Z-STAR Series was to produce a more durable ball without compromising performance," said Jeff Brunski, Vice President of Research and Development at Srixon. "This generation's unique cover and stronger coating help improve the spin performance specific to each ball, while our team has improved distance and control to provide golfers purer performance from tee to green."

Core Evolution

The newly formulated FastLayer DG Core 2.0, consisting of three unique formulas, lies at the core of the Z-STAR Series. Starting soft at the center and gradually firming from the inside out, this core design ensures optimum spin and distance upon impact, while still delivering Srixon's signature feel.

FastLayer DG Core 2.0 also enables optimal core evolution for each model, providing even more distinction between the ball options. The Z-STAR model, with reduced compression at the center of its already soft core, minimizes driver spin for increased distance, softer feel, and enhanced greenside spin. The Z-STAR XV features added firmness partway through the core, and boosts ball speed for greater distance and improved iron spin. Lastly, the Z-STAR DIAMOND, with its slightly firmer core and reduced compression, minimizes driver spin, resulting in exceptional distance off the tee while maintaining greenside spin.

Z-STAR Series DIVIDE

Also included in the Z-STAR Series is Srixon's Z-STAR DIVIDE and Z-STAR XV DIVIDE models. Offering unmatched visibility on the course, the distinctive two-tone design of

these balls, known as 50/50 Visual Performance, allows golfers to see the game from a whole new perspective.

"For visual players who like to track their ball in the air and around the greens, the DIVIDE is a game changer," Brunski says. "The yellow/white contrast creates a spinning strobe effect, allowing golfers to easily gauge the rate of spin with their Wedges. When you add in the 360° seam line on the greens for better alignment and roll, these balls can enhance consistency in the areas of your game that matter most."

Despite their unique colorway design, the DIVIDE golf balls incorporate the same tour-caliber feel, speed, and distance technology found in each Z-STAR and Z-STAR XV model.

Additional Features & Benefits

338 Speed Dimple Pattern: Less drag and more lift boosts overall distance and flies straight, even in the toughest wind conditions.

For more information on Srixon's all-new Z-STAR Series, visit us.dunlopsports.com/srixon.

Retail Information & Pricing

Z-STAR Series (Z-STAR, Z-STAR XV, Z-STAR DIAMOND): $49.99

Z-STAR Series DIVIDE (Z-STAR DIVIDE, Z-STAR XV DIVIDE): $49.99

Srixon's Z-STAR and Z-STAR XV are available in Pure White and Tour Yellow. For the first time, Z-STAR DIAMOND will be available in Pure White and Tour Yellow.

Launch Date: January 24, 2025

SOURCE: Srixon

