Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc. President Bill Taubner Named to MJSA Board of Directors

Manufacturing Industry Leader Begins 3-Year Term

Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc. (Ball Chain) is proud to announce that its President, William "Bill" Taubner, has been appointed to the board of directors of Manufacturing Jewelers & Suppliers of America (MJSA) for a 3-year term. Mr. Taubner currently leads his family-owned and -operated manufacturing company with his two brothers, Valentine III and James. Founded in 1938 by the Taubners' great-grandfather and grandfather, Ball Chain is the world's largest manufacturer of ball chain and related attachments. The company produces millions of feet of chain weekly at its Mount Vernon, New York, factory and is the exclusive supplier to the U.S. Armed Forces for the iconic dog-tag ID necklace worn by U.S. servicemen and servicewomen. MJSA's stated mission is to provide the knowledge, connections, and support needed by jewelry makers, designers, and related suppliers to achieve professional success.

Mr. Taubner's technical prowess, combined with his managerial skills, will be of great value to MJSA, according to the organization's leadership. "Bill's industry experience will help us with our goals of recognizing industry trends, anticipating the emergence of new opportunities as well as competitive threats, and responding quickly to changing circumstances," explains MJSA President David Cochran.

"I am honored to join the MJSA board and look forward to working with my esteemed colleagues to support the growth and innovation of the jewelry manufacturing industry," Mr. Taubner adds. "Our company is dedicated to serving the jewelry industry with unparalleled craftsmanship and commitment. We specialize in producing high-quality ball chains not only in base metals, but also in sterling silver and gold, available in a wide range of sizes from 1.8mm to 16mm in diameter, meeting the diverse needs of our customers. Additionally, we take pride in being one of the largest manufacturers of loose metal seamed beads in the world, a testament to our expertise and scale. As we look to the future, we are excited to expand our presence and further support the jewelry industry with innovative products and exceptional service."

With this appointment, Ball Chain continues to demonstrate its commitment to leadership and innovation in the industry.

More about Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc. and LogoTags, a division of Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc.:

Bill Taubner, the current company President, honors his great-grandfather and grandfather who started Ball Chain Manufacturing Co. Inc. (Ball Chain) in a small garage behind their home in the Bronx, New York. The company has been family-owned and -operated since 1938. Ball Chain is now the world's largest manufacturer of ball chains, seen on military dog tags, ceiling fans, handbags, and light pulls, among many other goods. The company manufactures more than 4 million feet of product per week at its Mount Vernon, New York, factory (all ball chains are made in the USA). LogoTags, Ball Chain's promotional products division, provides custom dog tags, challenge coins, bottle openers, lapel pins, pure silver challenge coins, and metal tags, to name just a few items. LogoTags fabricates custom promotional products at its Mount Vernon, New York, manufacturing facility and works with longtime production partners overseas to bring customers the finest items from across the globe. We put our heart into everything we do.

