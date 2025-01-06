DJ 2CRSi SA: Monthly information regarding the total number of voting rights and shares comprising the share capital as of December 31, 2024

2CRSi SA 2CRSi SA: Monthly information regarding the total number of voting rights and shares comprising the share capital as of December 31, 2024 06-Jan-2025 / 17:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Press Release Monthly information regarding the total number of voting rights and shares comprising the share capital as of December 31, 2024 Article L.233-8-II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF). Date Total number of shares comprising the Total number of theoretical Total number of exercisable share capital voting rights voting rights1 30 885 877 12/31/2024 22 306 095 30 862 491

1 Number of exercisable voting rights = total number of voting rights attached to the total number of shares minus the number of shares deprived of voting rights (treasury shares, etc.).

About 2CRSi

Founded in Strasbourg, the 2CRSi Group designs and produces high-performance, eco-responsible computer servers, particularly dedicated to AI. The Group now markets its range of innovative solutions (computing, storage and networking) in over 50 countries. 2CRSi has been listed since June 2018 on the Euronext regulated market in Paris (ISIN Code: FR0013341781), and its shares were transferred to Euronext Growth in November 2022.

For further information: 2crsi.com

Contacts 2CRSi

2CRSi Seitosei.Actifin Jean-Philippe LLOBERA Foucauld Charavay Head of Communication Financial Communication 03 68 41 10 60 01 80 18 26 33 investors@2crsi.com foucauld.charavay@actifin.fr

Regulatory filing PDF file File: 2CRSI Shares and voting rights monthly report - December 2024

Language: English Company: 2CRSi SA 32, rue Jacobi-Netter 67200 Strasbourg France Phone: +33 3 68 41 10 70 E-mail: investors@2crsi.com Internet: www.2crsi.com ISIN: FR0013341781 Euronext AL2SI Ticker: AMF Category: Total number of voting rights and share capital / Information on the total number of voting rights and the number of shares making up the share capital

2062213 06-Jan-2025 CET/CEST

