Montag, 06.01.2025
Warum der Warren Buffett des Bergbaus alles auf diese Aktie setzt
Anzeige

WKN: A2JSDZ | ISIN: FR0013357621 | Ticker-Symbol: 2WSA
Stuttgart
06.01.25
14:35 Uhr
43,650 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Actusnews Wire
06.01.2025 18:23 Uhr
117 Leser
WAVESTONE: Share buy-back program: Declaration of transactions conducted by Wavestone on its own shares from 2 to 3 January 2025

Finanznachrichten News

Share buy-back program

Issuer: Wavestone

Type of financial products: Shares

Declaration of transactions conducted by Wavestone on its own shares

from 2 to 3 January 2025

Issuer nameIssuer identification codeTransaction dateFinancial instrument identification codeTotal number of sharesWeighted average point (€)Market
WAVESTONE969500GSN25I3B3X6F9401/02/2025FR00040360365,91143.0870XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
WAVESTONE969500GSN25I3B3X6F9401/03/2025FR00040360362,47242.7638XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)

Issuer nameIdentification codeIntermediary nameIntermediary identification codeTransaction date/timeFinancial instrument identification codePrice per unitCurrencyPurchased amountMarket identification codeTransaction reference numberMotive
WAVESTONE969500GSN25I3B3X6F94Portzamparc969500DEM67LRGQOTV1901/02/2024 09:33:03 AMFR000403603643.30EURO48XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)UnavailableProvision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE969500GSN25I3B3X6F94Portzamparc969500DEM67LRGQOTV1901/02/2024 09:35:25 AMFR000403603643.30EURO5XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)UnavailableProvision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE969500GSN25I3B3X6F94Portzamparc969500DEM67LRGQOTV1901/02/2024 09:35:52 AMFR000403603643.30EURO80XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)UnavailableProvision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE969500GSN25I3B3X6F94Portzamparc969500DEM67LRGQOTV1901/02/2024 09:35:52 AMFR000403603643.30EURO8XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)UnavailableProvision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE969500GSN25I3B3X6F94Portzamparc969500DEM67LRGQOTV1901/02/2024 09:36:48 AMFR000403603643.30EURO61XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)UnavailableProvision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE969500GSN25I3B3X6F94Portzamparc969500DEM67LRGQOTV1901/02/2024 09:37:37 AMFR000403603643.30EURO28XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)UnavailableProvision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE969500GSN25I3B3X6F94Portzamparc969500DEM67LRGQOTV1901/02/2024 09:44:07 AMFR000403603643.30EURO40XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)UnavailableProvision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE969500GSN25I3B3X6F94Portzamparc969500DEM67LRGQOTV1901/02/2024 09:44:07 AMFR000403603643.30EURO1XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)UnavailableProvision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE969500GSN25I3B3X6F94Portzamparc969500DEM67LRGQOTV1901/02/2024 09:44:07 AMFR000403603643.30EURO1XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)UnavailableProvision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE969500GSN25I3B3X6F94Portzamparc969500DEM67LRGQOTV1901/02/2024 09:44:07 AMFR000403603643.30EURO139XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)UnavailableProvision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE969500GSN25I3B3X6F94Portzamparc969500DEM67LRGQOTV1901/02/2024 09:44:07 AMFR000403603643.30EURO90XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)UnavailableProvision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE969500GSN25I3B3X6F94Portzamparc969500DEM67LRGQOTV1901/02/2024 09:44:07 AMFR000403603643.30EURO51XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)UnavailableProvision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE969500GSN25I3B3X6F94Portzamparc969500DEM67LRGQOTV1901/02/2024 09:44:07 AMFR000403603643.30EURO51XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)UnavailableProvision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE969500GSN25I3B3X6F94Portzamparc969500DEM67LRGQOTV1901/02/2024 09:44:07 AMFR000403603643.30EURO1XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)UnavailableProvision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE969500GSN25I3B3X6F94Portzamparc969500DEM67LRGQOTV1901/02/2024 09:44:09 AMFR000403603643.30EURO60XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)UnavailableProvision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE969500GSN25I3B3X6F94Portzamparc969500DEM67LRGQOTV1901/02/2024 09:44:33 AMFR000403603643.30EURO41XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)UnavailableProvision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE969500GSN25I3B3X6F94Portzamparc969500DEM67LRGQOTV1901/02/2024 09:44:34 AMFR000403603643.30EURO24XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)UnavailableProvision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE969500GSN25I3B3X6F94Portzamparc969500DEM67LRGQOTV1901/02/2024 09:44:35 AMFR000403603643.30EURO61XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)UnavailableProvision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE969500GSN25I3B3X6F94Portzamparc969500DEM67LRGQOTV1901/02/2024 09:44:35 AMFR000403603643.30EURO21XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)UnavailableProvision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE969500GSN25I3B3X6F94Portzamparc969500DEM67LRGQOTV1901/02/2024 09:44:35 AMFR000403603643.30EURO21XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)UnavailableProvision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE969500GSN25I3B3X6F94Portzamparc969500DEM67LRGQOTV1901/02/2024 09:44:35 AMFR000403603643.30EURO39XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)UnavailableProvision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE969500GSN25I3B3X6F94Portzamparc969500DEM67LRGQOTV1901/02/2024 09:44:35 AMFR000403603643.30EURO21XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)UnavailableProvision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE969500GSN25I3B3X6F94Portzamparc969500DEM67LRGQOTV1901/02/2024 09:44:35 AMFR000403603643.30EURO110XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)UnavailableProvision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE969500GSN25I3B3X6F94Portzamparc969500DEM67LRGQOTV1901/02/2024 09:44:35 AMFR000403603643.30EURO10XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)UnavailableProvision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE969500GSN25I3B3X6F94Portzamparc969500DEM67LRGQOTV1901/02/2024 09:44:35 AMFR000403603643.30EURO117XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)UnavailableProvision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE969500GSN25I3B3X6F94Portzamparc969500DEM67LRGQOTV1901/02/2024 09:44:37 AMFR000403603643.30EURO19XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)UnavailableProvision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE969500GSN25I3B3X6F94Portzamparc969500DEM67LRGQOTV1901/02/2024 09:44:37 AMFR000403603643.30EURO38XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)UnavailableProvision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE969500GSN25I3B3X6F94Portzamparc969500DEM67LRGQOTV1901/02/2024 09:44:43 AMFR000403603643.30EURO31XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)UnavailableProvision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE969500GSN25I3B3X6F94Portzamparc969500DEM67LRGQOTV1901/02/2024 09:44:43 AMFR000403603643.30EURO31XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)UnavailableProvision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE969500GSN25I3B3X6F94Portzamparc969500DEM67LRGQOTV1901/02/2024 09:44:43 AMFR000403603643.30EURO110XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)UnavailableProvision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE969500GSN25I3B3X6F94Portzamparc969500DEM67LRGQOTV1901/02/2024 09:44:44 AMFR000403603643.30EURO67XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)UnavailableProvision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE969500GSN25I3B3X6F94Portzamparc969500DEM67LRGQOTV1901/02/2024 09:44:44 AMFR000403603643.30EURO43XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)UnavailableProvision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE969500GSN25I3B3X6F94Portzamparc969500DEM67LRGQOTV1901/02/2024 09:44:45 AMFR000403603643.30EURO85XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)UnavailableProvision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE969500GSN25I3B3X6F94Portzamparc969500DEM67LRGQOTV1901/02/2024 09:44:45 AMFR000403603643.30EURO5XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)UnavailableProvision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE969500GSN25I3B3X6F94Portzamparc969500DEM67LRGQOTV1901/02/2024 09:44:53 AMFR000403603643.30EURO51XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)UnavailableProvision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE969500GSN25I3B3X6F94Portzamparc969500DEM67LRGQOTV1901/02/2024 09:48:40 AMFR000403603643.30EURO32XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)UnavailableProvision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE969500GSN25I3B3X6F94Portzamparc969500DEM67LRGQOTV1901/02/2024 09:53:16 AMFR000403603643.30EURO74XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)UnavailableProvision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE969500GSN25I3B3X6F94Portzamparc969500DEM67LRGQOTV1901/02/2024 10:40:39 AMFR000403603643.00EURO6XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)UnavailableProvision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE969500GSN25I3B3X6F94Portzamparc969500DEM67LRGQOTV1901/02/2024 10:45:21 AMFR000403603643.00EURO15XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)UnavailableProvision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE969500GSN25I3B3X6F94Portzamparc969500DEM67LRGQOTV1901/02/2024 10:45:21 AMFR000403603643.00EURO135XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)UnavailableProvision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE969500GSN25I3B3X6F94Portzamparc969500DEM67LRGQOTV1901/02/2024 03:01:45 PMFR000403603643.00EURO141XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)UnavailableProvision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE969500GSN25I3B3X6F94Portzamparc969500DEM67LRGQOTV1901/02/2024 03:01:45 PMFR000403603643.00EURO143XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)UnavailableProvision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE969500GSN25I3B3X6F94Portzamparc969500DEM67LRGQOTV1901/02/2024 03:01:45 PMFR000403603643.00EURO45XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)UnavailableProvision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE969500GSN25I3B3X6F94Portzamparc969500DEM67LRGQOTV1901/02/2024 03:01:45 PMFR000403603643.00EURO48XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)UnavailableProvision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE969500GSN25I3B3X6F94Portzamparc969500DEM67LRGQOTV1901/02/2024 03:01:45 PMFR000403603643.00EURO48XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)UnavailableProvision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE969500GSN25I3B3X6F94Portzamparc969500DEM67LRGQOTV1901/02/2024 03:01:45 PMFR000403603643.00EURO1XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)UnavailableProvision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE969500GSN25I3B3X6F94Portzamparc969500DEM67LRGQOTV1901/02/2024 03:01:45 PMFR000403603643.00EURO140XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)UnavailableProvision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE969500GSN25I3B3X6F94Portzamparc969500DEM67LRGQOTV1901/02/2024 03:01:51 PMFR000403603643.00EURO41XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)UnavailableProvision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE969500GSN25I3B3X6F94Portzamparc969500DEM67LRGQOTV1901/02/2024 03:02:01 PMFR000403603643.00EURO7XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)UnavailableProvision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE969500GSN25I3B3X6F94Portzamparc969500DEM67LRGQOTV1901/02/2024 03:02:04 PMFR000403603643.00EURO18XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)UnavailableProvision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE969500GSN25I3B3X6F94Portzamparc969500DEM67LRGQOTV1901/02/2024 03:02:04 PMFR000403603643.00EURO49XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)UnavailableProvision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE969500GSN25I3B3X6F94Portzamparc969500DEM67LRGQOTV1901/02/2024 03:02:04 PMFR000403603643.00EURO92XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)UnavailableProvision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE969500GSN25I3B3X6F94Portzamparc969500DEM67LRGQOTV1901/02/2024 03:02:04 PMFR000403603643.00EURO92XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)UnavailableProvision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE969500GSN25I3B3X6F94Portzamparc969500DEM67LRGQOTV1901/02/2024 03:02:04 PMFR000403603643.00EURO1XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)UnavailableProvision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE969500GSN25I3B3X6F94Portzamparc969500DEM67LRGQOTV1901/02/2024 03:02:05 PMFR000403603643.00EURO23XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)UnavailableProvision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE969500GSN25I3B3X6F94Portzamparc969500DEM67LRGQOTV1901/02/2024 03:02:07 PMFR000403603643.00EURO141XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)UnavailableProvision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE969500GSN25I3B3X6F94Portzamparc969500DEM67LRGQOTV1901/02/2024 03:02:07 PMFR000403603643.00EURO130XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)UnavailableProvision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE969500GSN25I3B3X6F94Portzamparc969500DEM67LRGQOTV1901/02/2024 03:02:07 PMFR000403603643.00EURO11XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)UnavailableProvision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE969500GSN25I3B3X6F94Portzamparc969500DEM67LRGQOTV1901/02/2024 03:02:07 PMFR000403603643.00EURO41XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)UnavailableProvision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE969500GSN25I3B3X6F94Portzamparc969500DEM67LRGQOTV1901/02/2024 03:02:07 PMFR000403603643.00EURO141XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)UnavailableProvision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE969500GSN25I3B3X6F94Portzamparc969500DEM67LRGQOTV1901/02/2024 03:02:07 PMFR000403603643.00EURO28XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)UnavailableProvision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE969500GSN25I3B3X6F94Portzamparc969500DEM67LRGQOTV1901/02/2024 03:02:07 PMFR000403603643.00EURO113XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)UnavailableProvision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE969500GSN25I3B3X6F94Portzamparc969500DEM67LRGQOTV1901/02/2024 03:02:07 PMFR000403603643.00EURO28XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)UnavailableProvision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE969500GSN25I3B3X6F94Portzamparc969500DEM67LRGQOTV1901/02/2024 03:02:07 PMFR000403603643.00EURO106XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)UnavailableProvision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE969500GSN25I3B3X6F94Portzamparc969500DEM67LRGQOTV1901/02/2024 03:02:07 PMFR000403603643.00EURO12XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)UnavailableProvision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE969500GSN25I3B3X6F94Portzamparc969500DEM67LRGQOTV1901/02/2024 03:02:10 PMFR000403603643.00EURO36XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)UnavailableProvision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE969500GSN25I3B3X6F94Portzamparc969500DEM67LRGQOTV1901/02/2024 03:02:10 PMFR000403603643.00EURO39XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)UnavailableProvision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE969500GSN25I3B3X6F94Portzamparc969500DEM67LRGQOTV1901/02/2024 03:02:11 PMFR000403603643.00EURO141XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)UnavailableProvision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE969500GSN25I3B3X6F94Portzamparc969500DEM67LRGQOTV1901/02/2024 03:02:11 PMFR000403603643.00EURO141XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)UnavailableProvision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE969500GSN25I3B3X6F94Portzamparc969500DEM67LRGQOTV1901/02/2024 03:02:11 PMFR000403603643.00EURO44XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)UnavailableProvision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE969500GSN25I3B3X6F94Portzamparc969500DEM67LRGQOTV1901/02/2024 03:02:11 PMFR000403603643.00EURO22XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)UnavailableProvision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE969500GSN25I3B3X6F94Portzamparc969500DEM67LRGQOTV1901/02/2024 03:02:15 PMFR000403603643.00EURO14XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)UnavailableProvision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE969500GSN25I3B3X6F94Portzamparc969500DEM67LRGQOTV1901/02/2024 03:02:15 PMFR000403603643.00EURO20XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)UnavailableProvision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE969500GSN25I3B3X6F94Portzamparc969500DEM67LRGQOTV1901/02/2024 03:02:20 PMFR000403603643.00EURO73XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)UnavailableProvision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE969500GSN25I3B3X6F94Portzamparc969500DEM67LRGQOTV1901/02/2024 03:02:20 PMFR000403603643.00EURO68XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)UnavailableProvision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE969500GSN25I3B3X6F94Portzamparc969500DEM67LRGQOTV1901/02/2024 03:02:20 PMFR000403603643.00EURO53XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)UnavailableProvision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE969500GSN25I3B3X6F94Portzamparc969500DEM67LRGQOTV1901/02/2024 03:02:20 PMFR000403603643.00EURO8XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)UnavailableProvision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE969500GSN25I3B3X6F94Portzamparc969500DEM67LRGQOTV1901/02/2024 03:02:20 PMFR000403603643.00EURO46XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)UnavailableProvision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE969500GSN25I3B3X6F94Portzamparc969500DEM67LRGQOTV1901/02/2024 03:02:25 PMFR000403603643.00EURO32XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)UnavailableProvision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE969500GSN25I3B3X6F94Portzamparc969500DEM67LRGQOTV1901/02/2024 03:02:25 PMFR000403603643.00EURO10XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)UnavailableProvision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE969500GSN25I3B3X6F94Portzamparc969500DEM67LRGQOTV1901/02/2024 03:02:29 PMFR000403603643.00EURO36XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)UnavailableProvision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE969500GSN25I3B3X6F94Portzamparc969500DEM67LRGQOTV1901/02/2024 03:03:28 PMFR000403603643.00EURO52XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)UnavailableProvision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE969500GSN25I3B3X6F94Portzamparc969500DEM67LRGQOTV1901/02/2024 03:03:28 PMFR000403603643.00EURO52XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)UnavailableProvision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE969500GSN25I3B3X6F94Portzamparc969500DEM67LRGQOTV1901/02/2024 03:03:28 PMFR000403603643.00EURO11XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)UnavailableProvision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE969500GSN25I3B3X6F94Portzamparc969500DEM67LRGQOTV1901/02/2024 03:03:29 PMFR000403603643.00EURO12XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)UnavailableProvision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE969500GSN25I3B3X6F94Portzamparc969500DEM67LRGQOTV1901/02/2024 03:03:29 PMFR000403603643.00EURO20XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)UnavailableProvision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE969500GSN25I3B3X6F94Portzamparc969500DEM67LRGQOTV1901/02/2024 03:04:47 PMFR000403603643.00EURO57XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)UnavailableProvision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE969500GSN25I3B3X6F94Portzamparc969500DEM67LRGQOTV1901/02/2024 03:04:55 PMFR000403603643.00EURO17XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)UnavailableProvision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE969500GSN25I3B3X6F94Portzamparc969500DEM67LRGQOTV1901/02/2024 03:07:00 PMFR000403603643.00EURO124XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)UnavailableProvision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE969500GSN25I3B3X6F94Portzamparc969500DEM67LRGQOTV1901/02/2024 03:07:26 PMFR000403603643.00EURO49XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)UnavailableProvision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE969500GSN25I3B3X6F94Portzamparc969500DEM67LRGQOTV1901/02/2024 03:08:05 PMFR000403603643.00EURO3XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)UnavailableProvision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE969500GSN25I3B3X6F94Portzamparc969500DEM67LRGQOTV1901/02/2024 03:08:07 PMFR000403603643.00EURO51XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)UnavailableProvision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE969500GSN25I3B3X6F94Portzamparc969500DEM67LRGQOTV1901/02/2024 03:08:07 PMFR000403603643.00EURO38XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)UnavailableProvision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE969500GSN25I3B3X6F94Portzamparc969500DEM67LRGQOTV1901/02/2024 03:08:12 PMFR000403603643.00EURO27XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)UnavailableProvision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE969500GSN25I3B3X6F94Portzamparc969500DEM67LRGQOTV1901/02/2024 03:08:12 PMFR000403603643.00EURO17XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)UnavailableProvision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE969500GSN25I3B3X6F94Portzamparc969500DEM67LRGQOTV1901/02/2024 03:08:12 PMFR000403603643.00EURO75XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)UnavailableProvision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE969500GSN25I3B3X6F94Portzamparc969500DEM67LRGQOTV1901/02/2024 03:08:12 PMFR000403603643.00EURO66XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)UnavailableProvision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE969500GSN25I3B3X6F94Portzamparc969500DEM67LRGQOTV1901/02/2024 03:08:12 PMFR000403603643.00EURO141XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)UnavailableProvision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE969500GSN25I3B3X6F94Portzamparc969500DEM67LRGQOTV1901/02/2024 03:08:12 PMFR000403603643.00EURO141XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)UnavailableProvision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE969500GSN25I3B3X6F94Portzamparc969500DEM67LRGQOTV1901/02/2024 03:08:12 PMFR000403603643.00EURO141XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)UnavailableProvision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE969500GSN25I3B3X6F94Portzamparc969500DEM67LRGQOTV1901/02/2024 03:08:12 PMFR000403603643.00EURO97XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)UnavailableProvision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE969500GSN25I3B3X6F94Portzamparc969500DEM67LRGQOTV1901/02/2024 03:08:12 PMFR000403603643.00EURO44XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)UnavailableProvision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE969500GSN25I3B3X6F94Portzamparc969500DEM67LRGQOTV1901/02/2024 03:08:12 PMFR000403603643.00EURO44XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)UnavailableProvision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE969500GSN25I3B3X6F94Portzamparc969500DEM67LRGQOTV1901/02/2024 03:08:12 PMFR000403603643.00EURO97XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)UnavailableProvision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE969500GSN25I3B3X6F94Portzamparc969500DEM67LRGQOTV1901/02/2024 03:08:13 PMFR000403603643.00EURO3XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)UnavailableProvision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE969500GSN25I3B3X6F94Portzamparc969500DEM67LRGQOTV1901/02/2024 03:08:13 PMFR000403603643.00EURO141XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)UnavailableProvision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE969500GSN25I3B3X6F94Portzamparc969500DEM67LRGQOTV1901/02/2024 03:08:13 PMFR000403603643.00EURO22XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)UnavailableProvision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE969500GSN25I3B3X6F94Portzamparc969500DEM67LRGQOTV1901/02/2024 03:08:13 PMFR000403603643.00EURO75XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)UnavailableProvision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE969500GSN25I3B3X6F94Portzamparc969500DEM67LRGQOTV1901/03/2024 02:19:09 PMFR000403603642.85EURO87XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)UnavailableProvision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE969500GSN25I3B3X6F94Portzamparc969500DEM67LRGQOTV1901/03/2024 02:20:10 PMFR000403603642.85EURO5XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)UnavailableProvision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE969500GSN25I3B3X6F94Portzamparc969500DEM67LRGQOTV1901/03/2024 02:20:10 PMFR000403603642.85EURO52XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)UnavailableProvision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE969500GSN25I3B3X6F94Portzamparc969500DEM67LRGQOTV1901/03/2024 03:48:03 PMFR000403603642.85EURO32XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)UnavailableProvision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE969500GSN25I3B3X6F94Portzamparc969500DEM67LRGQOTV1901/03/2024 03:48:03 PMFR000403603642.85EURO112XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)UnavailableProvision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE969500GSN25I3B3X6F94Portzamparc969500DEM67LRGQOTV1901/03/2024 03:48:03 PMFR000403603642.85EURO7XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)UnavailableProvision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE969500GSN25I3B3X6F94Portzamparc969500DEM67LRGQOTV1901/03/2024 03:48:03 PMFR000403603642.85EURO137XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)UnavailableProvision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE969500GSN25I3B3X6F94Portzamparc969500DEM67LRGQOTV1901/03/2024 03:50:50 PMFR000403603642.85EURO144XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)UnavailableProvision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE969500GSN25I3B3X6F94Portzamparc969500DEM67LRGQOTV1901/03/2024 03:50:50 PMFR000403603642.85EURO85XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)UnavailableProvision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE969500GSN25I3B3X6F94Portzamparc969500DEM67LRGQOTV1901/03/2024 03:50:50 PMFR000403603642.85EURO59XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)UnavailableProvision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE969500GSN25I3B3X6F94Portzamparc969500DEM67LRGQOTV1901/03/2024 03:51:49 PMFR000403603642.85EURO79XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)UnavailableProvision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE969500GSN25I3B3X6F94Portzamparc969500DEM67LRGQOTV1901/03/2024 03:51:49 PMFR000403603642.85EURO43XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)UnavailableProvision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE969500GSN25I3B3X6F94Portzamparc969500DEM67LRGQOTV1901/03/2024 03:51:49 PMFR000403603642.85EURO11XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)UnavailableProvision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE969500GSN25I3B3X6F94Portzamparc969500DEM67LRGQOTV1901/03/2024 03:51:49 PMFR000403603642.85EURO31XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)UnavailableProvision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE969500GSN25I3B3X6F94Portzamparc969500DEM67LRGQOTV1901/03/2024 03:51:49 PMFR000403603642.85EURO39XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)UnavailableProvision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE969500GSN25I3B3X6F94Portzamparc969500DEM67LRGQOTV1901/03/2024 03:51:49 PMFR000403603642.85EURO63XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)UnavailableProvision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE969500GSN25I3B3X6F94Portzamparc969500DEM67LRGQOTV1901/03/2024 03:51:49 PMFR000403603642.85EURO36XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)UnavailableProvision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE969500GSN25I3B3X6F94Portzamparc969500DEM67LRGQOTV1901/03/2024 03:51:49 PMFR000403603642.85EURO39XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)UnavailableProvision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE969500GSN25I3B3X6F94Portzamparc969500DEM67LRGQOTV1901/03/2024 03:51:49 PMFR000403603642.85EURO105XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)UnavailableProvision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE969500GSN25I3B3X6F94Portzamparc969500DEM67LRGQOTV1901/03/2024 03:51:49 PMFR000403603642.85EURO46XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)UnavailableProvision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE969500GSN25I3B3X6F94Portzamparc969500DEM67LRGQOTV1901/03/2024 03:51:49 PMFR000403603642.85EURO43XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)UnavailableProvision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE969500GSN25I3B3X6F94Portzamparc969500DEM67LRGQOTV1901/03/2024 03:51:49 PMFR000403603642.85EURO101XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)UnavailableProvision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE969500GSN25I3B3X6F94Portzamparc969500DEM67LRGQOTV1901/03/2024 03:51:49 PMFR000403603642.85EURO110XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)UnavailableProvision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE969500GSN25I3B3X6F94Portzamparc969500DEM67LRGQOTV1901/03/2024 03:51:49 PMFR000403603642.85EURO34XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)UnavailableProvision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE969500GSN25I3B3X6F94Portzamparc969500DEM67LRGQOTV1901/03/2024 03:51:51 PMFR000403603642.60EURO6XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)UnavailableProvision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE969500GSN25I3B3X6F94Portzamparc969500DEM67LRGQOTV1901/03/2024 03:51:51 PMFR000403603642.60EURO46XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)UnavailableProvision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE969500GSN25I3B3X6F94Portzamparc969500DEM67LRGQOTV1901/03/2024 03:51:51 PMFR000403603642.60EURO23XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)UnavailableProvision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE969500GSN25I3B3X6F94Portzamparc969500DEM67LRGQOTV1901/03/2024 03:51:51 PMFR000403603642.60EURO1XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)UnavailableProvision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE969500GSN25I3B3X6F94Portzamparc969500DEM67LRGQOTV1901/03/2024 03:51:51 PMFR000403603642.60EURO100XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)UnavailableProvision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE969500GSN25I3B3X6F94Portzamparc969500DEM67LRGQOTV1901/03/2024 03:51:51 PMFR000403603642.60EURO12XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)UnavailableProvision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE969500GSN25I3B3X6F94Portzamparc969500DEM67LRGQOTV1901/03/2024 03:51:51 PMFR000403603642.60EURO88XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)UnavailableProvision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE969500GSN25I3B3X6F94Portzamparc969500DEM67LRGQOTV1901/03/2024 03:51:52 PMFR000403603642.60EURO56XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)UnavailableProvision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE969500GSN25I3B3X6F94Portzamparc969500DEM67LRGQOTV1901/03/2024 03:51:52 PMFR000403603642.60EURO25XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)UnavailableProvision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE969500GSN25I3B3X6F94Portzamparc969500DEM67LRGQOTV1901/03/2024 03:51:54 PMFR000403603642.60EURO60XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)UnavailableProvision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE969500GSN25I3B3X6F94Portzamparc969500DEM67LRGQOTV1901/03/2024 03:51:54 PMFR000403603642.60EURO40XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)UnavailableProvision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE969500GSN25I3B3X6F94Portzamparc969500DEM67LRGQOTV1901/03/2024 03:51:54 PMFR000403603642.60EURO76XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)UnavailableProvision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE969500GSN25I3B3X6F94Portzamparc969500DEM67LRGQOTV1901/03/2024 03:51:54 PMFR000403603642.60EURO5XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)UnavailableProvision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE969500GSN25I3B3X6F94Portzamparc969500DEM67LRGQOTV1901/03/2024 03:51:54 PMFR000403603642.60EURO19XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)UnavailableProvision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE969500GSN25I3B3X6F94Portzamparc969500DEM67LRGQOTV1901/03/2024 03:51:54 PMFR000403603642.60EURO24XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)UnavailableProvision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE969500GSN25I3B3X6F94Portzamparc969500DEM67LRGQOTV1901/03/2024 03:51:54 PMFR000403603642.60EURO24XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)UnavailableProvision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE969500GSN25I3B3X6F94Portzamparc969500DEM67LRGQOTV1901/03/2024 03:51:54 PMFR000403603642.60EURO52XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)UnavailableProvision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE969500GSN25I3B3X6F94Portzamparc969500DEM67LRGQOTV1901/03/2024 03:52:10 PMFR000403603642.60EURO50XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)UnavailableProvision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE969500GSN25I3B3X6F94Portzamparc969500DEM67LRGQOTV1901/03/2024 03:52:10 PMFR000403603642.60EURO50XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)UnavailableProvision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE969500GSN25I3B3X6F94Portzamparc969500DEM67LRGQOTV1901/03/2024 03:52:20 PMFR000403603642.60EURO15XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)UnavailableProvision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE969500GSN25I3B3X6F94Portzamparc969500DEM67LRGQOTV1901/03/2024 03:52:20 PMFR000403603642.60EURO55XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)UnavailableProvision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE969500GSN25I3B3X6F94Portzamparc969500DEM67LRGQOTV1901/03/2024 03:52:20 PMFR000403603642.60EURO45XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)UnavailableProvision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE969500GSN25I3B3X6F94Portzamparc969500DEM67LRGQOTV1901/03/2024 05:21:21 PMFR000403603642.90EURO55XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)UnavailableProvision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE969500GSN25I3B3X6F94Portzamparc969500DEM67LRGQOTV1901/03/2024 05:35:27 PMFR000403603642.90EURO45XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)UnavailableProvision (employee distribution)
