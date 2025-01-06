Anzeige
Montag, 06.01.2025
Warum der Warren Buffett des Bergbaus alles auf diese Aktie setzt
WKN: A0YD8N | ISIN: GG00B4L0PD47 | Ticker-Symbol: B7K1
06.01.25
18:30 Uhr
8,495 Euro
+0,016
+0,19 %
PR Newswire
06.01.2025 18:24 Uhr
Fidelity Emerging Markets Ltd - Transaction in Own Shares

Finanznachrichten News

Fidelity Emerging Markets Ltd - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 06

FIDELITY EMERGING MARKETS LIMITED (the 'Company')

Legal Entity Identifier: 213800HWWQPUJ4K1GS84

TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES

The Board of the Company announces that it has bought into Treasury.

Number of shares repurchased:

33,195

Date of transaction:

06 January 2025

Average share price paid per share (GBp):

705.203

Lowest share price paid per share (GBp):

703.600

Highest share price paid per share (GBp):

705.700

Following this transaction the Company has:

Issued Share Capital:

77,568,185

Total Shares held in Treasury:

8,281,374

Total Voting Rights:

69,286,811

Notes:

1. The above total voting rights figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

2. The Company's issued share capital held in Treasury attract no voting rights.

Contact:

Nira Mistry

For and on behalf of FIL Investments International

Company Secretary


© 2025 PR Newswire
