The battery manufacturer Varta experienced a significant market setback as its shares tumbled more than 5% to €1.61 on the XETRA exchange, marking a dramatic decline from its 52-week high of €19.79 reached in early January. The company's struggles are evident in its recent quarterly performance, where it reported a loss per share of €0.13 alongside stagnant revenue of €215.06 million. This latest downturn adds to an already challenging year, during which the stock has shed over 90% of its value, though it maintains a position 49.35% above its 52-week low. The company's market capitalization has contracted to €70.3 million, reflecting ongoing investor concerns about its financial stability.

Restructuring Prospects

Despite the recent validation of Varta's restructuring plan by the district court, uncertainty continues to cloud the company's future as shareholder advocates prepare to challenge the rehabilitation strategy before the constitutional court. While analysts maintain a cautiously optimistic outlook with an average price target of €7.50, experts project a per-share loss of €2.295 for the fiscal year 2023, underscoring the significant challenges ahead in the company's recovery journey.

