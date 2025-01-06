Nature Protectionist Guadalupe Laiz has Reached a New Milestone in Her Career: Her Recent Video on Nature Protection and Conservation has Gone Viral, Capturing the Attention of Thousands of People Worldwide

Her work not only celebrates the beauty of wildlife but also delivers a critical message about the urgent need to revalue and protect the environment.

Known for her Horses of Iceland series, Laiz has captured one of the world's most majestic and enigmatic species: the Icelandic horses, often described as the "wildest non-wild breed in the world." Her discovery of these animals in the remote landscapes of Iceland marked a turning point in her career-an encounter that not only transformed her artistic style but also deepened her commitment to conservation. "When I saw these horses galloping freely in the highlands of Iceland, across the vastness of nature, I understood the fragility of ecosystems and the urgent need to protect them," says Guadalupe.

Photo Credit - Thrainn Kolbeinsson

In addition to her fascination with Icelandic horses, Guadalupe has traveled to the vast African savannas, where she had the opportunity to photograph giraffes, symbols of the majesty of African wildlife. This experience further connected her with her mission to preserve endangered species and raise awareness about the threats these animals face due to human expansion and climate change.

Throughout the years, Guadalupe has worked closely with conservation organizations such as the Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund, which protects gorillas in Africa. Her collaboration with this foundation underscores her deep commitment to protecting the planet's most vulnerable species. "My art is not just a form of expression-it's a call to action. Every photograph is a reminder that we must value and protect what remains of the natural world," she says.

Guadalupe Laiz's work is not limited to a series of beautiful images; each piece carries a greater purpose. Her message is clear: nature needs our protection, and her art is a tool to raise awareness and inspire action. "By capturing the beauty of these animals and landscapes, I want people to not only admire them but to commit to preserving them for future generations," explains Guadalupe.

Today, with her viral video gaining traction across social media, Guadalupe Laiz continues to be one of the most influential photographers in the global conservation space. Her work not only inspires collectors and art lovers but also motivates people to take action in defense of the environment.

At her gallery in Aspen, Colorado, collectors have the opportunity to acquire works that not only reflect the beauty of the natural world but also contribute directly to global conservation efforts. Those who purchase her pieces know that they are not just acquiring unique art-they are actively supporting the protection of vital ecosystems.

Video Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hwwhMfBNNIY

Media Contact:

Maria Alejandra S Depalma

alejandra@obviomedia.com

SOURCE: GUADALUPE LAIZ

View the original press release on accesswire.com