Funding Circle Plc (FCH) Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 06-Jan-2025 / 17:43 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 6 January 2025 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: Date of purchase: 6 January 2025 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 295,842 Highest price paid per share: 136.00p Lowest price paid per share: 132.00p 134.1317p Volume weighted average price paid per share:

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 327,114,550 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (327,114,550) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 134.1317p 295,842

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased share) Time) number venue 100000 135.00 08:13:06 00317787124TRLO1 XLON 258 135.50 08:32:53 00317791289TRLO1 XLON 149 135.50 08:32:53 00317791290TRLO1 XLON 214 135.50 08:32:53 00317791291TRLO1 XLON 494 135.50 08:45:14 00317793488TRLO1 XLON 303 135.50 08:45:14 00317793489TRLO1 XLON 797 136.00 08:58:03 00317795477TRLO1 XLON 200 135.50 09:10:24 00317797754TRLO1 XLON 360 135.50 09:10:24 00317797755TRLO1 XLON 797 134.50 09:11:08 00317797872TRLO1 XLON 797 134.50 09:11:08 00317797873TRLO1 XLON 128 134.00 09:50:25 00317805832TRLO1 XLON 482 134.00 09:50:25 00317805833TRLO1 XLON 293 134.00 10:06:11 00317808961TRLO1 XLON 489 134.00 10:06:11 00317808962TRLO1 XLON 811 133.50 10:10:34 00317809071TRLO1 XLON 200 133.50 10:32:13 00317809871TRLO1 XLON 636 134.00 10:48:09 00317810421TRLO1 XLON 1411 134.00 10:48:09 00317810422TRLO1 XLON 120000 134.00 11:01:03 00317810807TRLO1 XLON 797 134.00 11:43:42 00317811919TRLO1 XLON 200 134.00 12:28:44 00317813208TRLO1 XLON 400 134.00 12:28:44 00317813209TRLO1 XLON 54 134.00 12:28:44 00317813210TRLO1 XLON 241 134.00 12:46:26 00317813546TRLO1 XLON 134 134.00 12:46:26 00317813547TRLO1 XLON 374 134.00 12:46:26 00317813548TRLO1 XLON 866 133.50 12:46:40 00317813560TRLO1 XLON 827 133.00 14:17:03 00317815728TRLO1 XLON 826 133.00 14:17:03 00317815729TRLO1 XLON 826 133.00 14:17:03 00317815730TRLO1 XLON 1772 133.00 14:17:03 00317815731TRLO1 XLON 341 132.50 14:17:39 00317815786TRLO1 XLON 524 132.50 14:17:39 00317815787TRLO1 XLON 839 132.00 14:19:08 00317815918TRLO1 XLON 142 132.00 14:23:59 00317816150TRLO1 XLON 98 132.50 14:32:09 00317816408TRLO1 XLON 197 133.50 14:45:15 00317817047TRLO1 XLON 394 133.50 14:45:15 00317817048TRLO1 XLON 863 133.00 15:14:39 00317818156TRLO1 XLON 863 133.00 15:14:39 00317818157TRLO1 XLON 863 133.00 15:14:39 00317818158TRLO1 XLON 300 133.00 15:25:12 00317818544TRLO1 XLON 90 133.00 15:25:12 00317818545TRLO1 XLON 50000 133.00 15:27:42 00317818690TRLO1 XLON 855 133.00 16:07:08 00317821165TRLO1 XLON 855 133.00 16:07:08 00317821166TRLO1 XLON 1793 133.00 16:07:08 00317821167TRLO1 XLON 689 132.50 16:07:25 00317821185TRLO1 XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

