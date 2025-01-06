Anzeige
Montag, 06.01.2025
Warum der Warren Buffett des Bergbaus alles auf diese Aktie setzt
WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
06.01.25
09:59 Uhr
1,580 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
06.01.2025 19:16 Uhr
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
06-Jan-2025 / 17:43 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
6 January 2025 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange 
from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: 
Date of purchase:               6 January 2025 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      295,842 
Highest price paid per share:         136.00p 
Lowest price paid per share:          132.00p 
                        134.1317p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share:

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 327,114,550 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (327,114,550) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      134.1317p                    295,842

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares   Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading 
purchased           share)          Time)           number          venue 
100000             135.00          08:13:06         00317787124TRLO1     XLON 
258              135.50          08:32:53         00317791289TRLO1     XLON 
149              135.50          08:32:53         00317791290TRLO1     XLON 
214              135.50          08:32:53         00317791291TRLO1     XLON 
494              135.50          08:45:14         00317793488TRLO1     XLON 
303              135.50          08:45:14         00317793489TRLO1     XLON 
797              136.00          08:58:03         00317795477TRLO1     XLON 
200              135.50          09:10:24         00317797754TRLO1     XLON 
360              135.50          09:10:24         00317797755TRLO1     XLON 
797              134.50          09:11:08         00317797872TRLO1     XLON 
797              134.50          09:11:08         00317797873TRLO1     XLON 
128              134.00          09:50:25         00317805832TRLO1     XLON 
482              134.00          09:50:25         00317805833TRLO1     XLON 
293              134.00          10:06:11         00317808961TRLO1     XLON 
489              134.00          10:06:11         00317808962TRLO1     XLON 
811              133.50          10:10:34         00317809071TRLO1     XLON 
200              133.50          10:32:13         00317809871TRLO1     XLON 
636              134.00          10:48:09         00317810421TRLO1     XLON 
1411              134.00          10:48:09         00317810422TRLO1     XLON 
120000             134.00          11:01:03         00317810807TRLO1     XLON 
797              134.00          11:43:42         00317811919TRLO1     XLON 
200              134.00          12:28:44         00317813208TRLO1     XLON 
400              134.00          12:28:44         00317813209TRLO1     XLON 
54               134.00          12:28:44         00317813210TRLO1     XLON 
241              134.00          12:46:26         00317813546TRLO1     XLON 
134              134.00          12:46:26         00317813547TRLO1     XLON 
374              134.00          12:46:26         00317813548TRLO1     XLON 
866              133.50          12:46:40         00317813560TRLO1     XLON 
827              133.00          14:17:03         00317815728TRLO1     XLON 
826              133.00          14:17:03         00317815729TRLO1     XLON 
826              133.00          14:17:03         00317815730TRLO1     XLON 
1772              133.00          14:17:03         00317815731TRLO1     XLON 
341              132.50          14:17:39         00317815786TRLO1     XLON 
524              132.50          14:17:39         00317815787TRLO1     XLON 
839              132.00          14:19:08         00317815918TRLO1     XLON 
142              132.00          14:23:59         00317816150TRLO1     XLON 
98               132.50          14:32:09         00317816408TRLO1     XLON 
197              133.50          14:45:15         00317817047TRLO1     XLON 
394              133.50          14:45:15         00317817048TRLO1     XLON 
863              133.00          15:14:39         00317818156TRLO1     XLON 
863              133.00          15:14:39         00317818157TRLO1     XLON 
863              133.00          15:14:39         00317818158TRLO1     XLON 
300              133.00          15:25:12         00317818544TRLO1     XLON 
90               133.00          15:25:12         00317818545TRLO1     XLON 
50000             133.00          15:27:42         00317818690TRLO1     XLON 
855              133.00          16:07:08         00317821165TRLO1     XLON 
855              133.00          16:07:08         00317821166TRLO1     XLON 
1793              133.00          16:07:08         00317821167TRLO1     XLON 
689              132.50          16:07:25         00317821185TRLO1     XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  368842 
EQS News ID:  2062243 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2062243&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 06, 2025 12:44 ET (17:44 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
