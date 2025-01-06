IP and geolocation innovator partners with Hoppr to deliver a solution for IP volatility, improving geolocation targeting and campaign performance across the advanced TV ad ecosystem

Digital Envoy, a pioneer of IP intelligence and high-quality, consent-based location data, today announces the launch of LocID, a groundbreaking geospatial ID that overcomes the challenges of IP address geolocation volatility across digital advertising.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250106322939/en/

Digital Envoy, a pioneer of IP intelligence and high-quality, consent-based location data, launches LocID, a groundbreaking geospatial ID that overcomes the challenges of IP address geolocation volatility across digital advertising. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The impact of IP address volatility and the resulting drop in performance creates significant mistrust across advertisers. In a typical 30-day period, over 40%* of IP addresses are reallocated to new locations, yet ads are still served to outdated addresses, leading to wasted spend and eroded campaign performance and advertiser confidence. (*Source: Digital Element proprietary IP Characteristics data)

This innovative solution empowers CTV advertisers, DSPs, and publishers and other participants in the digital advertising ecosystem to achieve superior audience targeting, which optimizes campaign performance and drives meaningful results through the democratization of data while upholding the highest data privacy standards.

The partnership with Hoppr incorporates Hoppr's advanced market intelligence and audience insights data, enabling LocID to deliver an accurate, single, fixed geospatial ID that is consistently updated, regardless of IP address volatility. By utilizing Hoppr's first-party behavioral data, LocID creates a framework where location-based audience insights ensure geolocation data remains consistent, privacy-compliant, and actionable.

"With the growth of investment from advertisers in CTV, comes the expectation for more reliable and trusted methods of targeting and measurement at scale," said Vinod Kashyap, Chief Product Officer, Digital Envoy. "LocID solves a critical but often unspoken challenge facing the ad tech ecosystem by using the geospatial data layer in an innovative way to accurately and consistently target locations in a privacy-centric way for the length of a campaign, despite IP address volatility."

LocID empowers publishers to protect and maximize the value of their first-party data by encrypting IP addresses into a privacy-compliant, biddable ID within the bidstream. Compliant with GDPR regulations and adhering to IAB frameworks, LocID ensures audience segments are used against the inventory they were designed to monetize, granting publishers full control of how and when their data is utilized.

Given the increased scrutiny on IP-based geolocation technology in adtech, LocID supports a reduction in risk for both advertisers and publishers, as their inventory is only recognizable during their transactions. LocID segments can be further enhanced by enriching them with blended contextual insights, delivering a balance of control, precision, and data privacy in the CTV and wider digital advertising ecosystem.

"Hoppr's partnership with LocID reflects our commitment to deliver solutions to the biggest problems faced by the digital advertising industry from real audience insights to IP volatility and first-party data-based measurement," commented George Gelavis, Executive Chair at Hoppr. "The introduction of LocID will further support Hoppr's ability to deliver audience engagement with both precision and confidence. The democratisation of digital advertising is here and LocID will level the playing field for everyone."

LocID provides the industry with:

Geospatial Stability: Maintains targeted household stability over time to reduce wasted ad spend and maximize campaign performance in a privacy-centric way.

Maintains targeted household stability over time to reduce wasted ad spend and maximize campaign performance in a privacy-centric way. Data leakage minimization: Secured with proprietary encryption and decryption solutions, LocID obfuscates the IP address and its geolocation in the bid stream to prevent bad actors from using it to fingerprint and reidentify users.

Secured with proprietary encryption and decryption solutions, LocID obfuscates the IP address and its geolocation in the bid stream to prevent bad actors from using it to fingerprint and reidentify users. Streamlined Campaign Operations: Integrates seamlessly into all stages of the campaign lifecycle, from segment generation to campaign delivery.

Integrates seamlessly into all stages of the campaign lifecycle, from segment generation to campaign delivery. Enhanced Analytics or Advanced ID Graph: LocID is a stable geolocation identifier of buildings over time enabling greater insights about audiences.

LocID is a stable geolocation identifier of buildings over time enabling greater insights about audiences. Improved Data Partnerships: Reduce errors in data partnerships by maintaining consistent location targeting across every campaign step.

LocID is available now to all. For more information, visit www.LocID.com

About LocID:

LocID improves CTV campaign targeting by delivering stable, accurate, and privacy-compliant geospatial data. By enabling precise audience segmentation, reliable attribution, and ID graph stabilization, LocID helps DSPs, publishers, and advertisers enhance targeting accuracy, reduce wasted ad spend, and gain deeper audience insights. Its device-agnostic design maps external events to impressions over time, while built-in privacy protections, including encryption and IP obfuscation within the bidstream, ensure data security and compliance. LocID empowers CTV advertisers to deliver measurable, high-performing campaigns with confidence. To learn more, visit www.LocID.com.

About Hoppr

We're Hoppr and our platform (HopprTV) delivers market intelligence and audience insights based on first-party behavioural data. The platform uses a patented overlay technology that offers a unique way for advertisers to engage households on the largest screen in the house. Using behavioural data-driven research, combined with new ultra-premium inventory, they curate an audience that is for the first time ever guaranteed to view a brand's advert on TV. We have the connected solution for a disconnected TV audience that delivers engagement and attention. HopprTV can be used to deliver true hero storytelling moments and provide new advertising revenue opportunities for all. Hoppr has a global team operating across North America, Europe and APAC. www.hopprtv.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250106322939/en/

Contacts:

digitalenvoy@teamgingermay.com