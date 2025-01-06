Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - January 6, 2025) - John Fagerholm, CEO and owner of Employer Lawyer LA, applauds recent developments in California's Private Attorneys General Act (PAGA) but reminds California employers that vigilance is crucial despite these positive changes.





John Fagerholm Represents California Employers

At Employer Lawyer LA, the mission is to provide robust legal defense exclusively for California employers. Our decades of experience lies in providing hard-hitting, customized legal strategies.

PAGA was enacted in 2004 to allow employees to seek civil penalties on behalf of themselves and other current and former employees for Labor Code violations. Over the years, PAGA has been criticized for its widespread use in litigation against employers, which often resulted in significant penalties. The law was meant to empower employees to act as private attorneys general representing the state's interests in enforcing Labor Code provisions.

Why These Changes Matter

John Fagerholm of Employer Lawyer LA notes: "While these reforms are a step in the right direction, it's crucial for employers to remember that this is a small victory in the ongoing battle. California employers must still be proactive and aggressive in ensuring compliance with wage and hour laws. One misstep will continue to result in significant penalties and fines."

Key Changes

Stricter Standing Requirements: For PAGA actions, a plaintiff must have personally suffered the same alleged violation within the past year.

Penalty Caps and Discounts: Employers who take "all reasonable steps" to comply with Labor Code provisions if they act in advance of receiving a PAGA notice will face a maximum penalty of 15%, whereas if compliance steps are undertaken post-notification, the penalty increases to 30%.

Manageability and Limitations: Courts can restrict trial scope and evidence to manage claims effectively.

Increased Employee Awards: Employees will receive 35% of civil penalties, up from 25%, ensuring they have a greater share of settlement proceeds and awards. The distribution share to the LWDA has been decreased from 75% down to 65%.

Expert Guidance for California Employers

Employer Lawyer LA remains dedicated to protecting the rights of California business owners. John Fagerholm, with decades of experience, emphasizes the importance of staying informed and proactively addressing any PAGA-related issues.

John Fagerholm added: "In this latest breakthrough, the business sector had to push hard to secure this compromise. They mobilized with force. They raised substantial funds and gathered hundreds of thousands of signatures. At the end of the day it was the threat of a November ballot measure which left the Democratic led legislative body no choice but to work in good faith. This PAGA reform has been 20 years in the making and stands as a testament to the unwavering resolve of our amazing California business community."

For more information on how the updated PAGA legislation impacts your business and to receive expert legal guidance, visit Employer Lawyer LA.

About Employer Lawyer LA

At Employer Lawyer LA our mission is to safeguard the entrepreneurial spirit that thrives within California's small and mid-sized businesses against the complexities of employment litigation. We are dedicated to providing robust legal defense exclusively for California employers. Recognizing the unique challenges that businesses face, we stand as an unwavering ally, delivering empathetic, strategic, and effective legal solutions to foster a secure and just business environment where companies can flourish and focus on their growth and success.

