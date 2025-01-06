Watlow®, a leading provider of industrial technology and thermal systems, welcomes Klaus Aarestrup as its new regional president of Europe. Reporting directly to Rob Gilmore, Watlow's chief executive officer (CEO), Aarestrup is responsible for the growth and profitability of Watlow in Europe. He is a member of Watlow's executive team.

The regional president of Europe is a new and critical role at Watlow, and some of Aarestrup's specific responsibilities include the structure, design and execution of the Europe region's commercial, marketing and customer strategy, including successful growth with Watlow's customers and sales partners. He will also link local customers' engineering and supply chain teams in-region with key leadership, technical and manufacturing resources globally to allow for concurrent global growth of key multinational accounts based in the region. Additionally, he will collaborate with Watlow's business unit leadership on enterprise strategic commercial and technology roadmaps by offering regional "Voice of the Customer" opportunities and will advocate for product innovation necessary to drive regional growth.

Aarestrup is an experienced professional who has spent most of his 25+ year career in leadership positions at global business-to-business companies. His track record includes successfully turning around full value-chain companies and achieved above-industry growth. He optimized a multi-cultural matrix sales organization on a global scale, enhancing sales efficiency and boosting employee satisfaction.

Before joining Watlow, Aarestrup was the chief sales officer at INFIGON AG, responsible for global sales, services and application, as well as customer excellence and brand and market communication. He holds an Honors Executive Master of Business Administration degree from IMD, Lausanne, Switzerland.

"We are excited to have Klaus leading Europe for Watlow," said Gilmore. "He has a stellar track record and his leadership style and values align with Watlow's culture. I am confident he will enable substantial growth and will build stronger connections with our customers."

About Watlow

Watlow is a global industrial technology company that uses its world-class engineering expertise, advanced thermal systems, and manufacturing excellence to provide a wide array of temperature control, power control, heater technologies, and temperature sensing platforms. Watlow brings its experience to a broad cross section of industries, including semiconductor processing, environmental chambers, energy processes, diesel emissions, medical and foodservice equipment.

Since 1922, Watlow has grown in product capability, market experience and global reach. The company holds more than 1,100 patents and employs more than 4,200 team members working in 11 manufacturing facilities and nine technology and development centers in the United States, Mexico, Europe, and Asia. Watlow covers 95 countries through sales and distribution offices around the world.

