ROYC, the global leading Platform-as-a-Service for alternative investments is pleased to announce the appointment of Caspar Macqueen as its new Head of Business Development. This strategic hire comes as ROYC prepares to scale significantly following the proven success of its platform, as evidenced by testimonials from some of the most demanding financial institutions across Europe.

With an impressive career spanning close to 10 years in fintech and SaaS companies including recently as Head of UK MEA Business Development for BlackRock Aladdin Alternatives, Caspar brings domain expertise in scaling tech driven sales organisations. At ROYC, he will be responsible for expanding the company's solutions tailored to private equity General Partners (GPs) and financial intermediaries, including banks, wealth managers, and multi-family offices.

"We are delighted to welcome Caspar to the ROYC team," said Mathias Leijon, Founder and President of ROYC. "His deep expertise in scaling fintech sales organizations and his passion for private market solutions make him the perfect fit for this role. As we enter this next phase of significant growth, Caspar's leadership will be critical in helping us expand our reach and continue providing cutting-edge solutions for our clients."

Caspar expressed his excitement about joining ROYC: "This is an extraordinary opportunity to be part of a company that is revolutionizing private market investments. The combination of innovative technology, a clear vision, and an exceptional team at ROYC is exactly what drew me to this role. I'm thrilled to contribute to the company's mission of empowering financial institutions to manage wealth more effectively and cost-efficiently."

The addition of Caspar Macqueen to ROYC's leadership team signals the company's commitment to accelerating its growth trajectory and solidifying its position as a leader in enterprise solutions for private market investments.

As the demand for scalable, technology-driven platforms continues to rise, ROYC is uniquely positioned to enable private equity firms, banks, and wealth managers to achieve profitable growth in this dynamic sector.

About ROYC

ROYC is a global leader in operating systems for alternative investments, partnering with premier asset managers, banks, wealth managers, and multi-family offices (MFOs) across sectors such as private equity, credit, real estate, infrastructure, and impact investing.

Focused on innovation, ROYC develops cutting-edge solutions tailored to the specific needs of private banks and wealth managers. Its advanced technology platform seamlessly supports the full lifecycle of alternative assets.

With a strong expertise in navigating complex regulatory landscapes and cross-border jurisdictional challenges across Europe, ROYC delivers unmatched value to its clients.

