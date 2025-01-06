Anzeige
Montag, 06.01.2025
Warum der Warren Buffett des Bergbaus alles auf diese Aktie setzt
ACCESSWIRE
06.01.2025 21:02 Uhr
132 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BeiTeck Redefines Real Estate Transactions with Data-Driven Insights

Finanznachrichten News

BEIRUT, LB / ACCESSWIRE / January 6, 2025 / BeiTeck, a trusted PropTech and real estate data analytics firm based in Lebanon, is revolutionizing brokerage services through its SaaS-based online platform. Offering both long-term rental and sale marketplaces, the company bridges brokers, landlords, buyers, and tenants with advanced tools to streamline real estate transactions. Key features include dynamic listing promotions, transparent pricing insights, and integrated property management services.

BeiTeck has introduced its exclusive Gold and Platinum service plans perfectly matched for real estate agents. The Gold service plan allows agents to boost listings dynamically with purchase points, equivalent to a 24-hour promotion per point. These points can be applied to rental or sale listings and are valid for six months. Similarly, the Platinum service plan offers enhanced visibility, promoting listings every eight hours. Both plans limit simultaneous boosts to 10 listings in the same geographic area, ensuring fair exposure across the platform.

To further empower users, BeiTeck has introduced a pricing variation tool that tracks median rental and sale prices per square meter in Lebanon. This feature provides users with actionable insights, whether searching for apartments for sale in Beirut Lebanon or rental properties. By offering detailed payment methods, down payment options, and frequency of installments, the platform simplifies property comparisons and negotiations for buyers, renters, and brokers alike.

In addition to its dynamic listing features, BeiTeck offers intuitive contact options designed to enhance user experience. These include offer requests, message and tour scheduling, and seamless communication through WhatsApp. These tools help users communicate quickly and clearly, making transactions faster and more transparent. With these options, users can confidently buy an apartment in Lebanon while relying on advanced applications to make smart decisions.

"BeiTeck is dedicated to transforming the real estate landscape in Lebanon by offering transparency, innovation, and user-focused solutions," said Anna-Maria Aoun, Chief Operating Officer. "Our goal is to set a benchmark for real estate data analytics in the Middle East, creating value for all stakeholders involved."

About BeiTeck

Founded in 2021 and headquartered in Jal el Dib, BeiTeck is a privately held PropTech company specializing in real estate data analytics and brokerage services. Its platform connects users to Lebanon's real estate market, providing innovative tools to simplify property transactions. With a focus on transparency and cutting-edge technology, BeiTeck is reshaping how real estate is approached in Real Estate Lebanon and beyond.

Media Contact:

Company Name: BeiTeck
Website: www.beiteck.com
Contact Person: Anna-Maria Aoun
Email: info@beiteck.com
Phone: +96181788162

SOURCE: BeiTeck



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2025 ACCESSWIRE
