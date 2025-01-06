Houston, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - January 6, 2025) - Athré Facial Plastics, a leading provider of advanced aesthetic procedures, is setting a new standard in facial rejuvenation with its innovative 4D facelift. This groundbreaking approach, designed to restore natural volume and contour, offers patients a tailored experience under local anesthesia for a safer, faster recovery.





At Athré Facial Plastics, 98% of procedures are performed using local anesthesia with oral sedation, allowing patients to remain awake and experience minimal bruising and swelling compared to traditional general anesthesia methods. The 4D facelift incorporates the high SMAS technique to lift deeper facial tissues and deep plane methods to rejuvenate the mid-face and jawline. These procedures are complemented by fat transfers that replenish volume and promote skin texture and collagen production through stem cell activation.

About Athré Facial Plastics







Dr. Raghu Athré has established himself as one of Houston's leading facial plastic surgeons.



Dr. Raghu Athré, the founder of Athré Facial Plastics, is a double board-certified facial plastic surgeon specializing in aesthetic and reconstructive procedures of the face and neck. With a background in engineering and extensive surgical training, Dr. Athré combines precision and artistry to deliver results that are both functional and aesthetically pleasing. Known for his compassionate care and meticulous attention to detail, Dr. Athré has earned a reputation as one of Houston's premier facial plastic surgeons.

