Guanacaste Art Gallery MÍRAME Fine Art Presents New Wave Painting by Tamarindo Artist Susan Adams

Susan Adams, the celebrated Guanacaste-based artist, continues her exploration of Costa Rica's coastlines with her latest oil on canvas painting, Catch The Sun. This new work highlights the dynamic relationship between the sun, sea, and the natural world that has long been central to Adams' practice. Drawing from her decades-long connection with the Pacific coastline, Catch The Sun portrays the shifting energies of the ocean and the unique beauty of the Tamarindo shoreline.

Catch The Sun offers a fresh perspective on Costa Rica's coastal landscape, depicting the sun's reflection as it touches the waves at the day's peak. Adams uses a blend of warm yellows and soft golds to symbolize sunlight, which contrasts with cooler tones of blue and green to evoke the calm yet lively rhythms of the Pacific Ocean.

A Signature Approach to Coastal Themes

In Catch The Sun, Adams expands on her signature approach of combining impressionistic techniques with elements of realism. The work's fluid brushwork conveys the movement of the ocean's waves, while the controlled color palette speaks to the painter's connection with the environment. As with her earlier works, Adams focuses on the relationship between light and water, revealing the serenity and energy of the coast.

The painting's title reflects Adams' ongoing fascination with the constant cycles of the natural world-the rising and setting sun, the ebbing and flowing tides-and the quiet yet powerful moments of connection between land and sea. Adams reveals the timeless beauty of Costa Rica's coast, inviting the viewer to momentarily inhabit this tranquil space.

Available at MÍRAME Fine Art

Catch The Sun is now available for purchase through MÍRAME Fine Art, an online platform dedicated to promoting Costa Rica's finest contemporary artists. MÍRAME Fine Art offers a convenient augmented reality feature, allowing collectors to visualize the artwork in their own spaces, ensuring a seamless experience when considering new acquisitions. The platform's easy-to-use interface, coupled with reliable international shipping through DHL, guarantees that purchasing is straightforward and efficient.

Adams' new work adds to her established legacy as a leading figure in Guanacaste. With Catch The Sun, collectors have the opportunity to connect with the beauty of Guanacaste's coastline with an artist whose relationship with the region continues to inspire her painting practice.

For more information about Catch The Sun or to view Susan Adams' other works, visit MÍRAME Fine Art online.

About Susan Adams

A well-known figure in Guanacaste's art scene, Susan Adams has lived in the coastal town of Tamarindo for over 25 years. Her paintings explore the natural world of Costa Rica, with a particular focus on the changing dynamics of the ocean and its influence on the surrounding landscape.

SOURCE: MÍRAME Fine Art

