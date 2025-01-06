Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - January 6, 2025) - Lycos Energy Inc. (TSXV: LCX) ("Lycos" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its 2025 budget, operations update and disposition of non-core assets.

2025 Budget Highlights

Lycos is pleased to announce its 2025 budget pro-forma the disposition:

Capital expenditures (1) of $80 million, which includes the drilling of approximately 32 (31.82 net) multi-lateral wells.

of $80 million, which includes the drilling of approximately 32 (31.82 net) multi-lateral wells. Lycos' 2025 drilling program will target existing pools in the Mannville stack, as well as new tests in five undrilled areas.

In Q1 2025 Lycos' intends to drill 8 (7.82 net) wells that are anticipated to substantially add to our current inventory.

Forecasted annual average production of 5,200 boe/d (net of the 325 boe/d non-core asset disposition) (99% oil), delivering production growth of 16.1% and growth in adjusted funds flow from operations (1) of 19.6%.

of 19.6%. Expected net operating expense (1) on a per boe basis to decrease by an additional 17% from 2024.

on a per boe basis to decrease by an additional 17% from 2024. Forecasted Q4 2025 annualized net debt to adjusted funds flow from operations ratio (1) of 0.3X.

of 0.3X. Forecasted Q4 2025 production is expected to be greater than 6,000 boe/d (99% oil).

(1) See "Reader Advisories - Non-IFRS Measures, Non-IFRS Financial Ratios and Capital Management Measures".

Lycos' 2025 budget and guidance are summarized below:

2025 Guidance(1) Year Ended December 31, 2025 Annual average production (boe/d) 5,200 boe/d (99% oil) Capital expenditures (2) $80.0 million Adjusted funds flow from operations(2) $69.5 million Adjusted working capital (net debt), end of year (2) ($29.4) million (1) 2025 guidance numbers are based on 2025 average pricing assumptions of: US$70.00 bbl WTI; (US$13.50) WCS differential; and $1.43 CAD/USD. (2) See Non-IFRS Measures, Non-IFRS Financial Ratios and Capital Management Measures

The 2025 budget is deliberately skewed to new inventory creation in Q1 with a shift to more development and production growth-based drilling in Q3 and Q4 to set up growth in 2026. Q1 locations, if successful, will add more than 70 unbooked locations to Lycos' inventory which would imply a location replacement ratio of over 200% relative to the total number of wells to be drilled in 2025.

Operations Update

Lycos completed its 2024 capital program, drilling 3 (3.0 net) multi-lateral wells in the fourth quarter. These wells included a new Waseca pool discovery at Moose Lake, that achieved an IP30 of 284 bbl/d representing a 49% increase to the unrisked Waseca type curve used to model forecasted results for the area. The Company drilled another successful Rex multi-lateral well in Viking-Kinsella successfully applying its updated geosteering and operational parameters to enhance results. The first well drilled using this method has achieved an IP 90 of more than 275 bbl/d of oil and the second well has been on since mid November 2024 with an average rate to date of more than 285 bbl/d of oil.

Corporate production for Q4 2024 was approximately 4,600 boe/d (97% oil). The Company continues to advance resumption of production on all shut in volumes at Wildmere and remains confident all wells will be back on stream consistently in Q1 2025.

Non-core Asset Disposition

Lycos disposed of certain non-core assets and facilities in Gull Lake and Lloydminster Saskatchewan to an arm's length purchaser on December 31, 2024 for total consideration of $9.75 million, subject to closing adjustments. This represents a cash flow multiple of approximately 5.8X (based on forecast 2025 annual cash flow of $1.69 million). The purchaser assumed approximately $7.7 million of undiscounted and uninflated decommissioning liabilities associated with the assets. Estimated 2025 production from the non-core assets was forecast to be approximately 325 boe/d (99% oil). The sale will result in a reduction in forecasted corporate 2025 net operating expenses.

As part of the transaction, Lycos retains the rights to drill on any and all undeveloped lands by way of a lease issued from the acquirer to Lycos. This lease is issued annually subject to Lycos drilling one well in the calendar year on the subject lands.

About Lycos

Lycos is an oil-focused, exploration, development and production company based in Calgary, Alberta, operating high-quality, heavy-oil, development assets in the Lloydminster and Greater Lloydminster area.



Reader Advisories

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

Certain statements contained within this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "budget", "plan", "endeavor", "continue", "estimate", "evaluate", "expect", "forecast", "monitor", "may", "will", "can", "able", "potential", "target", "intend", "consider", "focus", "identify", "use", "utilize", "manage", "maintain", "remain", "result", "cultivate", "could", "should", "believe" and similar expressions (including negatives and variations thereof). Lycos believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date hereof, but no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon. Without limitation, this press release contains forward-looking statements pertaining to: Lycos' business strategy, objectives, strength and focus; the Company's anticipated capital program, drilling plans, outlook and operational results for 2025, including the 2025 budget and guidance; the Company's expectations in respect of its recently drilled and prospective wells; the performance characteristics of the Company's oil and natural gas properties; expectations regarding the sale of non-core assets; the ability of the Company to achieve drilling success consistent with management's expectations; expectations in respect of the Company's wells, including anticipated benefits and results; the expectation that shut in volumes will be back on stream in Q1 2025; and the source of funding for the Company's activities.

The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by Lycos, including expectations and assumptions concerning the business plan of Lycos; the timing of and success of future drilling, development and completion activities; the geological characteristics of Lycos' properties; prevailing commodity prices, price volatility, price differentials and the actual prices received for the Company's products; the availability and performance of drilling rigs, facilities, pipelines and other oilfield services; the timing of past operations and activities in the planned areas of focus; the drilling, completion and tie-in of wells being completed as planned; the performance of new and existing wells; the application of existing drilling and fracturing techniques; prevailing weather and break-up conditions; royalty regimes and exchange rates; the application of regulatory and licensing requirements; the continued availability of capital and skilled personnel; the ability to maintain or grow its credit facility; the accuracy of Lycos' geological interpretation of its drilling and land opportunities, including the ability of seismic activity to enhance such interpretation; and Lycos' ability to execute its plans and strategies.

Although Lycos believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information because Lycos can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. By its nature, such forward-looking information is subject to various risks and uncertainties, which could cause the actual results and expectations to differ materially from the anticipated results or expectations expressed. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: unforeseen difficulties in integrating acquired assets into Lycos' operations; incorrect assessments of the value of benefits to be obtained from acquisitions and exploration and development programs; fluctuations in commodity prices; changes in industry regulations and political landscape both domestically and abroad; wars (including Russia's military actions in Ukraine and the Israel-Palestinian conflict); hostilities; civil insurrections; foreign exchange or interest rates; increased operating and capital costs due to inflationary pressures (actual and anticipated); volatility in the stock market and financial system; access to water; changes in legislation, including but not limited to tariffs, tax laws, royalties and environmental regulations (including greenhouse gas emission reduction requirements and other decarbonization or social policies and including uncertainty with respect to the interpretation of omnibus Bill C-59 and the related amendments to the Competition Act (Canada)); impacts of pandemics; the retention of key management and employees; risks with respect to unplanned third-party pipeline outages, including in respect of safety, asset integrity and shutting in production. Ongoing military actions between Russia and Ukraine have the potential to threaten the supply of oil and gas from the region. The long-term impacts of the actions between these nations remains uncertain. Please refer to the annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2023, and the MD&A for additional risk factors relating to Lycos, which can be accessed either on the Company's website at www.lycosenergy.com or under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this forward-looking information, which is given as of the date hereof, and to not use such forward-looking information for anything other than its intended purpose. Lycos undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Future Oriented Financial Information

This press release contains future oriented financial information and financial outlook information (collectively, "FOFI") about Lycos' prospective results of operations and production, organic growth, future drilling locations and location replacement ratio, 2025 budget, outlook, guidance, capital expenditures and drilling program, including anticipated annual average production of 5,200 boe/d and average Q4 2025 production of 6,100 boe/d, and components thereof, all of which are subject to the same assumptions, risk factors, limitations and qualifications as set forth in the above paragraphs. FOFI contained in this document was approved by management as of the date of this document and was provided for the purpose of providing further information about Lycos' proposed business activities in 2025. Lycos and its management believe that FOFI has been prepared on a reasonable basis, reflecting management's best estimates and judgments, and represent, to the best of management's knowledge and opinion, the Company's expected course of action. However, because this information is highly subjective, it should not be relied on as necessarily indicative of future activities or results. Lycos disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any FOFI contained in this document, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required pursuant to applicable law. Readers are cautioned that the FOFI contained in this document should not be used for purposes other than for which it is disclosed herein. Changes in forecast commodity prices, differences in the timing of capital expenditures, and variances in average production estimates can have a significant impact on the key performance measures included in Lycos' guidance. The Company's actual results may differ materially from these estimates.

Disclosure of Oil and Gas Information

Unit Cost Calculation. The term barrels of oil equivalent ("boe") may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. A boe conversion ratio of six thousand cubic feet per barrel (6 Mcf/bbl) of natural gas to barrels of oil equivalence is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead. All boe conversions in the report are derived from converting gas to oil in the ratio mix of six thousand cubic feet of gas to one barrel of oil.

Product Types. Throughout this press release, "crude oil" or "oil" refers to heavy crude oil product types as defined by National Instrument 51-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Oil and Gas Activities ("NI 51-101") and "gas" refers to conventional natural gas product types as defined by NI 51-101.

Type Curves. This press release contains references to type well production and economics, which are derived, at least in part, from available information respecting the well economics of other companies and, as such, there is no guarantee that Lycos will achieve the stated or similar results per well. Type curve disclosure referenced herein represents volumes expected to be recovered from wells. The type curves represent what management thinks an average well will achieve, based on methodology that is analogous to wells with similar geological features. Individual wells may be higher or lower but over a larger number of wells, management expects the average to come out to the type curve. Over time, type curves can and will change based on achieving more production history on older wells or more recent completion information on newer wells.

Drilling Locations. This press release discloses more than 70 estimated future unbooked locations anticipated to be added to the Company's inventory assuming the successful completion of the Company's Q1 drilling program that are internal estimates prepared by the Company's internal qualified reserve evaluator in accordance with NI 51-101 and the most recent publication of the Canadian Oil and Gas Evaluations Handbook based on the Company's assumptions as to the number of wells that can be drilled per section based on industry practice and internal review. Unbooked locations do not have attributed reserves or resources. Unbooked locations have been or will be identified by management as an estimation of Company's multi-year drilling activities based on evaluation of applicable geologic, seismic, engineering, production and reserves information. There is no certainty that all estimated future unbooked locations will become unbooked locations or that the Company will drill all unbooked drilling locations and if drilled there is no certainty that such locations will result in additional oil and gas reserves, resources or production. The drilling locations considered for future development, including the number and timing thereof, will ultimately depend upon the availability of capital, regulatory approvals, seasonal restrictions, oil and natural gas prices, costs, actual drilling results, additional reservoir information that is obtained and other factors. While certain future unbooked drilling locations may be derisked by the drilling of existing wells in relative close proximity to such unbooked drilling locations, other unbooked drilling locations may be farther away from existing wells where management has less information about the characteristics of the reservoir and therefore there is more uncertainty whether wells will be drilled in such locations and if drilled there is more uncertainty that such wells will result in additional oil and gas reserves, resources or production.

Short Term Results. References in this press release to peak rates, initial production rates, IP30, IP90 and other short-term production rates are useful in confirming the presence of hydrocarbons, however such rates are not determinative of the rates at which such wells will commence production and decline thereafter and are not indicative of long-term performance or of ultimate recovery. While encouraging, readers are cautioned not to place reliance on such rates in calculating the aggregate production of Lycos.

Non-IFRS Measures, Non-IFRS Financial Ratios and Capital Management Measures

This press release includes various specified financial measures, including non-IFRS financial measures, non-IFRS financial ratios, capital management measures and capital management ratios as further described herein. These measures do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and, therefore, may not be comparable with the calculation of similar measures by other companies.

"Adjusted Working Capital (Net Debt) (capital management measure)" is calculated as current assets less current liabilities, excluding the current portion of decommissioning liabilities and financial derivative receivable and liabilities. Adjusted working capital (Net Debt) is a capital management measure which management uses to assess the Company's liquidity. See the MD&A for a detailed calculation and reconciliation of Adjusted Working Capital (Net Debt) to the most directly comparable measure presented in accordance with IFRS.

"Adjusted Funds Flow from Operations (capital management measure)" is funds flow is calculated by taking cash flow from operating activities and adding back changes in non-cash working capital. Adjusted funds flow is further calculated by adding back decommissioning expenditures and transaction costs. Management considers Adjusted Funds Flow from Operations to be a key measure to assess the performance of the Company's oil and gas properties and the Company's ability to fund future capital investment. Adjusted Funds Flow from Operations is an indicator of operating performance as it varies in response to production levels and management of costs. Changes in non-cash working capital, decommissioning expenditures and transaction costs vary from period to period and management believes that excluding the impact of these provides a useful measure of Lycos' ability to generate the funds necessary to manage the capital needs of the Company. See the MD&A for a detailed calculation and reconciliation of Adjusted Funds Flow from Operations to the most directly comparable measure presented in accordance with IFRS.

"Capital expenditures (non-IFRS financial measure)" includes exploration and development capital, facilities, land and seismic and acquisitions and dispositions. Management considers capital expenditures to be a key measure to assess the Company's capital investment in exploration and production activity, as well as property acquisitions and dispositions. The directly comparable IFRS measure to capital expenditures is net cash used in investing activities.

"Net debt to adjusted funds flow from operations ratio (capital management ratio)" is calculated as net debt divided by adjusted funds flow from operations for the applicable period. Lycos utilizes net debt to adjusted funds flow from operations to measure the Company's overall debt position and to measure the strength of the Company's balance sheet Lycos monitors this capital management ratio and uses this as a key measure in making decisions regarding financing, capital expenditures and shareholder returns.

"Net Operating Expenses (non-IFRS financial measure)" is operating expenses, less processing income primarily generated by third party volumes at processing facilities where the Company has an ownership interest. The Company's principal business is not that of a midstream entity whose activities are dedicated to earning processing and other infrastructure payments. Where the Company has excess capacity at its facilities, it will look to process third party volumes as a means to reduce the cost of operating/owning the facility.

Please refer to the MD&A for additional information relating to specified financial measures including non-IFRS financial measures, non-IFRS financial ratios and capital management measures. The MD&A can be accessed either on the Company's website or under the Company's SEDAR+ profile on www.sedarplus.ca.

Assumptions for 2025 Guidance

The significant assumptions used in the forecast of adjusted funds flow from operations for 2025 include: annual average production of 5,200 boe/d, WTI of US$70.00/bbl, WCS differential of US($13.50)/bbl, annual average foreign exchange rate of CDN$/US$ of $1.43, annual average blending expense of WCS less $7.86/bbl, royalty rate of 14%, operating costs of $19.53/boe, transportation costs of $2.12/boe, general and administrative expense of $2.97/boe, and interest expense and other of $1.00/boe.

Holding all other assumptions constant, a US$1.00/bbl increase (decrease) in the forecasted average US$ WTI crude oil price for 2025 would increase adjusted funds flow by approximately $2.1 million (decrease by $2.1 million).

Abbreviations

bbl barrels of oil bbl/d barrels of oil per day boe barrels of oil equivalent

boe/d barrels of oil equivalent per day CDN$ Canadian dollars IP30 average production rate for the 30 days after the well is brought onstream IP40 average production rate for the 90 days after the well is brought onstream Mbbl

Mbbl thousand barrels of oil Mboe Mboe thousand barrels of oil equivalent Mcf Mcf thousand cubic feet MD&A MD&A management's discussion and analysis for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 MMbbl MMbbl million barrels of oil MMboe MMboe million barrels of oil equivalent MMcf MMcf million cubic feet Q4 2024 Q4 2024 fourth financial quarter (October 1 - December 31)

US US United States US$ US$ US dollars WCS WCS Western Canadian Select WTI WTI West Texas Intermediate

All dollar figures included herein are presented in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise noted.

